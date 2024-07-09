Aston Martin poach Ferrari's F1 chassis director in latest technical coup

Aston Martin have announced the signing of Ferrari’s chassis technical director, Enrico Cardile.

Cardile will join Aston Martin in 2025 as the team’s new chief technical officer, following his departure from Ferrari, which was confirmed on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to joining Aston Martin,” Cardile said. “The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey.

“This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand.”

It marks the latest move in a major recruitment drive from Aston Martin as the British squad looks to accomplish their targets of becoming a regular frontrunner in the sport.

Aston Martin recently signed former Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell, who will start work as chief executive officer in October.

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

"I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026,” said team owner Lawrence Stroll.

“I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team. Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition. Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team.”

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added: “I am delighted to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco. Enrico has nearly 20 years of experience at Ferrari and will offer a fresh perspective to our technical strategy.

“This is a key appointment for the team as we build towards the new 2026 regulations – an important next step on our journey.”

Stroll’s team have also been heavily linked with an ambitious bid to lure F1 design legend Adrian Newey once he leaves Red Bull in early 2025.