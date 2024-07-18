Lewis Hamilton celebrates with a curry | Carlos Sainz leads Euros football jibes

Crash.net's Lewis Larkam recaps all of the news, updates and tidbits of information from the Budapest paddock after Thursday’s media sessions ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix…

Lewis Hamilton re-watched highlights of Silverstone win

Lewis Hamilton admitted he watched back highlights of his drought-ending victory at the British Grand Prix following the race weekend.

Asked if he did anything special to celebrate his first F1 win in 945 days, the seven-time world champion told media including Crash.net: “I wouldn’t say that I’ve done a huge amount in the sense of celebrating. I flew back and was just really proud when I got back to London.

“And then I stayed in, and I watched the highlights, and had a nice curry with a couple of friends. And then I got up the next day and went for a great run around Hyde Park, and probably was running with the biggest smile that I’ve probably ever had.”

Carlos Sainz teases Lando Norris about England's Euros loss

Carlos Sainz teased former McLaren teammate Lando Norris about England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Norris went to the final in Berlin and watched England lose 2-1 to Spain.

Sainz left the message “2-1 viva Espana!!” On Norris’ parking board at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen in talks with other teams

Kevin Magnussen confirmed he is already in talks with other teams about securing an F1 lifeline for 2025.

The Dane, whose expected departure from Haas was confirmed on Thursday, said Carlos Sainz remains the cork in the bottle in the driver market.

“He's the big name available right now,” Magnussen said. “All the teams that have available seats are trying to secure him.

“I think eventually some of the teams will become impatient. He can't keep holding it up. But I'm sure he won't. He's going to make the decision that is best for him. He's rightly so, considering very carefully where he's going. When that lands, then all the rest will pretty quickly sort itself out.”

Pierre Gasly: Alpine have ‘three good options’ for 2025

Pierre Gasly believes Alpine have “three good options” to pick from as they decide upon his new teammate for the 2025 season.

“At the end of the day it’s not up to me,” the Frenchman said. “I welcome the fastest guy out there. We all know who it is.”

When asked if he has spoken to outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz about returning to Enstone, Gasly replied: “I did my fair share of the job.

“Ultimately I believe in the project we’re building with Alpine and I’ll always back the team up. Now it’s up to him to make his own decision.”

Logan Sargeant explains social media absence

Williams driver Logan Sargeant explained why he has avoided using social media “for quite a while”.

“It’s quite a draining place,” Sargeant said. “I think when you’re doing things well, of course people want to drag you down.

“When I do things well, it’s still negative. Not completely, but you still see a lot of negativity. And it’s why you see a lot of athletes really not in control of their social medias any more.

“It gives people a voice that have never experienced performing at this high of a level and how difficult it is.”

Oliver Bearman explains ‘blessing and curse’ of media hype

New Haas 2025 driver Oliver Bearman has admitted the media hype surrounding him and Formula 2 teammate - and Mercedes protege - Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been both a “blessing and a curse”.

“I would say it’s a similar problem we have,” Bearman explained. “I think we are both the most - I would say more so Kimi than me - spoken about in the media, especially because the results we are getting are not quite where we were expecting. It doesn’t make it easy but that’s part of life.”