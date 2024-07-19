McLaren shrug off Red Bull’s complaint to the FIA about illegal ‘additional hole’

"We got a clarification from the FIA that this hole isn’t allowed and we just taped it."

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

McLaren have downplayed Red Bull’s complaint to the FIA about an “additional hole” being spotted in the brake drum of the Woking outfit’s F1 car.

As reported by German publication AMuS earlier this week, Red Bull filed a complaint to the FIA after they noticed a sensor on the brake drum of the McLarens was being left uncovered.

The publication wrote: “Red Bull recently discovered an additional hole on the front and rear brake panelling of the McLaren MCL38 that should not be there. At least not always.”

Red Bull suspected that McLaren were potentially doing this to help with cooling, with the holes being kept open. 

After seeking clarification from the FIA, McLaren have been forced to tape over the holes in Austria and Britain.

McLaren’s on-track performance appeared to be unaffected with Lando Norris challenging Max Verstappen for the win at the Red Bull Ring.

At Silverstone, they were in contention to take the victory with Norris finishing second behind Lewis Hamilton.

Addressing the issue at the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren boss Andrea Stella described the situation as “very simple”.

“This matter is very simple,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“This is a hole to access a sensor. We got a clarification from the FIA that this hole isn’t allowed and we just taped it.

“It’s a very, very simple matter which for some reason escalated to become a topic in the paddock. Nothing of that kind.”

Given McLaren are often Red Bull’s nearest challenger, complaints to the FIA aren’t surprising as all the teams try to gain an advantage.

McLaren and Red Bull have exchanged words throughout the season, particularly amid Verstappen’s clash with Norris in Austria.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has been vocal in his criticism of Red Bull and Christian Horner, claiming they are “scared” of Verstappen.

Brown also claimed that Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull will result in a “mass exodus” from the team.

