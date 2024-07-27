How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying today

Information below on how to watch the 2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

This is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 26-28 from anywhere. We’ve also listed the Belgian Grand Prix start times below.

McLaren will be the team under the spotlight at Spa.

Last weekend, their strategy was criticised after Lando Norris - eventually - allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to pass him for the win.

McLaren's competitiveness is a problem for Red Bull whose star man Max Verstappen was left fuming last weekend in Hungary.

Several drivers may be entering their final F1 race, ahead of the summer break. Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Logan Sargeant know they need a big performance at Spa.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Belgian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Belgian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Belgian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday July 26
12.30pm - Practice 1
4pm - Practice 2

Saturday July 27
11.30am - Practice 3
3pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 28
2pm - F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari have no “magical solution” as “tricky” race predicted
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
5h ago
‘Not like I forgot to drive’ - Sergio Perez bites back at critics of recent F1 struggles
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen: Belgian GP “damage limitation” | “Not as confident” as last two years
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press…
F1
News
5h ago
Why Lewis Hamilton reckons he 'could have got pole' in Belgian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega crashes out as Marc Marquez overtakes in Ducati Race of Champions
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Explained: Why Mercedes have ditched their upgraded F1 floor for Belgian GP
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
Results
6h ago
2024 Ducati Race of Champions Results
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris hopes McLaren’s low downforce gamble will “pay us back” in Belgian GP
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Isle of Man TT legends name a MotoGP rider who could tackle the Mountain Course
John McGuinness
John McGuinness