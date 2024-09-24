‘Perplexed, angry’ Lewis Hamilton reveals strategy 'battle' with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton was left "perplexed" by Mercedes' decision to split strategies at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he “battled as hard as I could” to start the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on medium tyres, having been left “perplexed” by Mercedes’ strategy plans.

Lining up third on the grid and alongside teammate George Russell who qualified fourth, Hamilton started on the red-walled soft tyres, with all his rivals around him all starting on mediums.

The seven-time world champion was left frustrated with his strategy as he slipped to a sixth-placed finish at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and fumed over team radio that Mercedes were “killing" him with the offset.

Both Mercedes drivers were pulled from their media obligations following the race after team principal Toto Wolff revealed they had suffered from “borderline heatstroke”.

But speaking at a Petronas sponsor event in Kuala Lumpur, Hamilton admitted Mercedes’ decision to start on softs “didn’t make sense to me”.

“It wasn’t fun,” Hamilton said of the race. “We sat in our meeting in the morning ahead of the race and the night before they had already mentioned that they would like to split the cars.

“I was a bit perplexed by it, because in the past when we’ve ever been in that position, if George has qualified well, like he normally does and I’m out of the top 10 or something, then we would split the strategies.

“But when we were so close it didn’t make sense to me and so I battled as hard as I could to fight to go onto the medium tyre but the team continued to suggest that I start on the soft.

“When they took the tyre blankets off and everyone was on mediums…”

Lewis Hamilton ended up finishing behind teammate George Russell
Lewis Hamilton ended up finishing behind teammate George Russell

Russell, sat alongside Hamilton, interjected to say: “When I saw that I was thinking ‘Lewis won’t be happy’.”

“I was so angry. Already from that moment I am frustrated,” Hamilton continued.

“I tried my best to keep up with the guys ahead but they were too fast. Then I just tried to make that tyre last as long as I could.

“I had to stop on Lap 17 and I knew from that moment that the race was done for me because the hard tyre was going to be a struggle in that heat.

“We’d been struggling with the balance of the car all weekend. We’d been changing so many different things. We had a great qualifying, but unfortunately the race was too much of a struggle for us.”

Wolff conceded that Mercedes’ strategic call was the “wrong decision”.

"We took a decision based on historic Singapore races where it is basically a procession, Monaco-like, and that the soft tyre would give him an opportunity at the start,” Wolff told media in Singapore.

"That was pretty much the only overtaking opportunity. That was the wrong decision that we all took together jointly.

"It felt like a good offset but with the rear tyre deg that we had it was just one way and that was backwards. So, there was a logic behind it but obviously, it was contrary to what we should’ve decided, but it doesn’t hide away from the fact that the car is too slow.

"It was a really painful evening. It is not about when you look at the positions, fourth and sixth, that is not good, especially when you are starting third and fourth.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP tyre “gamble” pays off for Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Mixed feelings for Aprilia MotoGP duo after qualifying hampers Emilia Romagna GP
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. …
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Honda MotoGP riders finally seeing progress at Emilia Romagna GP: “The first time I could really push”
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull lose another senior staff member as McLaren poach strategy chief
Will Courtenay is Red Bull's head of strategy
Will Courtenay is Red Bull's head of strategy
F1
News
4h ago
Christian Horner’s George Russell namecheck a ‘knife throw’ at Toto Wolff
Christian Horner
Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
2025 Indian MotoGP at risk of cancellation
Marco Bezzecchi leads 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi leads 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Lando Norris told he needs to ‘iron out' mistakes if he wants F1 title
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
8h ago
Danilo Petrucci without championship targets despite “fairytale” Cremona WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, podium. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, podium. - Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
9h ago
‘Perplexed, angry’ Lewis Hamilton reveals strategy 'battle' with Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
9h ago
Alvaro Bautista “would like to smoke the same as Petrucci” at Aragon WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose