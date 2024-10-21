Esteban Ocon apologises to Franco Colapinto for stealing fastest lap in Austin

Esteban Ocon has apologised to Franco Colapinto for stealing the fastest lap at the United States Grand Prix.

Williams’ Colapinto put together another starring performance to come away with 10th.

During his late-race charge, Colapinto had set the fastest lap of the race on the mediums.

As a result, he was set to pick up an additional point for Williams.

However, Alpine decided to pit Ocon for softs late on to take the fastest lap.

Williams are Alpine’s main rivals in the constructors’ championship with four points between the two teams heading into the final five races.

Ocon wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning: “Our race was compromised on lap 1 after being hit from behind. Recovered some positions but not much was possible after the start.

“We still managed the fastest lap for the team at the end - sorry to Franco as he deserved it.

“We go again next week… Nos vemos pronto México!”

Colapinto made reference to it in his post-race interview with ESPN.

Speaking in Spanish, Colapinto joked: “Why do they [Alpine] change tyres bro? We need to save the planet. Give it back to me.”

The Argentine has impressive since replacing Logan Sargeant at the Italian Grand Prix.

He’s been a close match for Alex Albon, scoring points on two occasions already.

But with just one seat on the F1 2025 grid available, he might need to spend next year on the sidelines.