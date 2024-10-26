Kimi Antonelli “didn’t want to take any risks” on “much calmer” second Mercedes outing

Kimi Antonelli reflects on his second outing for Mercedes in FP1 for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has admitted he “didn’t want to take any risks” on his second official F1 outing for Mercedes to avoid repeating his mistake at Monza.

Antonelli crashed out early on during his first FP1 run for Mercedes back at the Italian Grand Prix.

He pushed hard on his first official outing for the team, ultimately crashing at Parabolica, just 24 hours before he was unveiled as a Mercedes driver for the 2025 F1 season.

Antonelli adopted a “calmer” approach in Mexico as he stepped into Lewis Hamilton’s W15.

Reflecting on the session, he said: “Yeah definitely much better than Monza, I drove much calmer today, I didn’t want to take any risks, I just wanted to do a clean session just to get some laps, understand the car and the tyres a bit more, overall was pretty decent.

“I could feel I wasn’t on the limit but just because it was my choice, I just wanted to get a clean session overall.”

It wasn’t all plain-sailing for the 18-year-old as he ran over some debris in FP1.

The debris caused some minor damage to the floor of his car and did lead to the first stoppage of the session.

When asked about the debris, he said: “Yeah to be honest I didn’t really see it so yeah was a shame because I got quite a bit of floor damage from it, was quite a big damage, so of course it wasn’t ideal but I managed to get a few laps in the bag.”

Antonelli ended up 12th fastest overall, 1.2s down on Russell’s top time.

He conceded he was “surprised” by how much grip the soft tyre had when completing his fast lap.

“I was trying to build the confidence lap by lap and also it was my first time on the track so I was trying to learn as much as possible,” he added.

“Of course on the soft the step in grip was quite big, also because  on hard I was doing consecutive laps I wasn’t doing one cool one push, so I couldn’t really try the single lap work, so I went on soft and I felt a lot more grip and didn’t really use it as I was surprised by the amount of grip.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
21m ago
Thailand Sprint, Buriram: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
26m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Bastianini beats Martin in tense sprint
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
36m ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Sprint Race Results
2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint
2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint
Moto2
Results
41m ago
2024 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Ai Ogura, Moto2, 2024, Thailand, Pole position
Ai Ogura, Moto2, 2024, Thailand, Pole position
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2024, pole, Thailand
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2024, pole, Thailand
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Buriram MotoGP qualifying drama: Bagnaia pole - Martin, Marquez crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
5h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
6h ago
2024 Thai MotoGP: Sprint - LIVE!
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Alex Rins: ‘I will push to go back to the chassis that Fabio has’
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2024 Thai MotoGP