Big hope for Lewis Hamilton in 2025 as Ferrari soar in constructors’

Lewis Hamilton could end up joining the F1 constructors’ champions in 2025.

Ferrari shot from third to second, overtaking Red Bull, at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Italian manufacturer is 29 points short of leaders McLaren, but 25 ahead of misfiring Red Bull.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur told Sky Sports: “The fight between the four teams [including Mercedes] is so tight.

“Sometimes one upgrade, or one or two tenths, can change the classification completely.

“Between the two stints we were faster than the others. Lando Norris was back to the pace on the second one.

“In Sao Paulo, we start from scratch and the top eight can fight for the pole.

“Optimistic? We showed a good pace from Monza.

“It’s true that now we cover almost all of the different tracks.

“We will be competitive in Sao Paulo but it’s so tight that anyone could win.”

This weekend in Brazil, Ferrari could deal a further blow to their rivals after Carlos Sainz brilliantly won in Mexico.

The rise of the famous Formula 1 team can only be good news for Hamilton, who will join next year when he exits Mercedes.

Hamilton will link up with old ally Vasseur, and new teammate Charles Leclerc.

And if Ferrari’s form continues in the final three rounds of this season, they could welcome Hamilton into a championship-winning environment.

“They are certainly right in the hunt now,” Martin Brundle said about the constructors’ title.

“McLaren are looking in the rear-view mirror at them. Ferrari are fast on different types of circuits.

“The car drives well, the drivers are on form. So are the McLaren drivers, it must be said.

“I think it will ebb and flow. But Ferrari look super strong now.”

Danica Patrick analysed: “The most important aspect for Ferrari is that they went from a qualifying car, but not a race car, last year to not really a qualifying car, but a race car.

“What we are seeing now is that maybe they’re edging towards a qualifying car and a race car.

“This will go back and forth and will reside upon whether you make good changes in the weekends, making good decisions, getting lucky, putting yourself in good positions.”