F1 could welcome a 12th team, claims FIA’s Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Cadillac arrival might not be the last, FIA chief insists

Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Formula 1 could expand with a 12th team, the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem claimed.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, will become the 11th team from 2026 after a long-running saga.

But their anticipated entry might not be the end of F1’s expansion.

Ben Sulayem was asked by Reuters about a 12th team and replied: "Why not?

"It's about doing the right thing. So why do we have an option of 12 if we are going to say no, no, no?

"With me it is very clear it is a win for everyone with the 11th team."

Cadillac to enter F1 in 2026

Michael Andretti’s project to get Andretti Global onto the F1 grid fell flat, when the existing teams pushed back. That is despite the FIA’s welcome.

Andretti stepped back from his senior role and the door remained ajar to General Motors.

A Cadillac-fronted project has now been accepted by the 10 current teams, although some bosses at the Qatar Grand Prix stressed the need for fairness when it comes to diluting the prize pot.

General Motors leap over hurdles

Ben Sulayem explained to Reuters how General Motors “ticked the boxes” to gain entry.

"[FIA CEO Stefano Domenicali] said 'we need an OEM, not just an extra team’.

“So they disappeared for a few months and they came back with an OEM."

General Motors then came up with a solution to a power unit issue.

They plan to become a full works team by the end of this decade.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why one MotoGP outcast is confident in his ‘unusual’ route back to the top
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Luca Marini: “I tried to learn Japanese!” - Exclusive
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
Bernie Ecclestone puts his legendary £500m F1 collection up for sale
Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“The bad thing” about being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Rider hit with 17-hour penalty while on FaceTime to his mother
via @ajtourville
via @ajtourville
F1
News
10h ago
Carlos Sainz demands “perfect weekend” from Ferrari to beat McLaren to F1 title
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Ducati-disrupting Austin MotoGP win remains a mystery to Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose