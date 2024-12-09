Toto Wolff wants Lewis Hamilton to win at Ferrari if Mercedes can’t

Toto Wolff says he will “cheer” for Lewis Hamilton to win with Ferrari if Mercedes are not in the F1 championship fight.

Hamilton turned in a masterclass recovery drive from 16th on the grid, including a last-lap overtake on teammate George Russell, to claim fourth on his Mercedes farewell at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion is leaving Mercedes after 12 years in order to complete a blockbuster switch to Ferrari, where he will aim to claim a record-breaking eighth world title and end the Scuderia’s long title drought.

Despite joining one of Mercedes’ fiercest rivals, team principal Wolff said he would love to see Hamilton win an eighth drivers’ crown with Ferrari.

"If we can't win, we will cheer for him,” Wolff told media including Crash.net after Sunday’s F1 2024 finale.

"He merits an eighth championship but, obviously, the team, the drivers, the brand, that is the main priority to win and we will give it everything we can.”

Asked by Crash.net about his emotions following Hamilton’s last race for the Silver Arrows, Wolff replied: "It's been 12 years.

“It's not only the longest driver-team relationship the sport has ever seen but one of the longest relationships any sports team has had with a player.

"And one of the longest relationships personally with a person. Obviously that creates attachment, trust and those values in this day and age are rare. That's why it's a period of time we will hold close to our hearts.

“And one of the best periods that I have personally had and the team."

Hamilton ‘could have won' without bollard strike

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton started 16th after being eliminated in the first part of qualifying when a loose bollard - dislodged by Kevin Magnussen’s Haas - became stuck under his Mercedes and ruined his final flying lap.

Wolff revealed Mercedes’ “best estimate” for Hamilton was a P6 finish and believes the 39-year-old had the pace to challenge McLaren’s Lando Norris for victory had he qualified higher.

“I always try to be analytical and if the bollard hadn't been in our way yesterday then we could have fought for victory,” Wolff explained.

"On the other side, he said to me ‘we’ve had so many wins and so much success these last few races they don’t change how we feel about it. He drove like a world champion from P16.

“We played the long game and finishing fourth, driving away from the Red Bull that was a statement of a world champion.”

Hamilton said he was determined to end his illustrious Mercedes stint on a high after an at times disappointing and frustrating campaign.

“I just didn't give up, I just kept pushing, like 'Come on, we can get there' and then switched on to the different tyres, and the car came alive - but I had a massive gap to close, so I just focused on just getting absolutely everything from the car and not giving up,” he said.

"I wanted to finish on as much of a high and just give every ounce of me to the team, as they've given to me all these years."