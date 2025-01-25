Michael Schumacher era “hostile, you didn’t talk to anybody”

Michael Schumacher’s golden era was “hostile”, according to his ex-rival Juan Pablo Montoya.

Montoya has compared the tetchy relationship that F1 drivers had in the 1990s and 2000s to today’s friendlier atmosphere.

However, the chumminess between today’s generation was tested last season when Max Verstappen riled up Lando Norris and George Russell.

Montoya told the Beyond The Grid podcast: “Now, with social media, the teammates are best friends! They go for dinner, they play padel together!

“In my day, you wouldn’t talk to anybody. I spoke to Fernando Alonso, and I still do, and Rubens Barrichello. Felipe Massa sometimes, but that’s it."

'Hostile' atmosphere in F1 paddock

“It was very hostile. You didn’t talk to anybody," Montoya said.

“Chip Ganassi had one of the best lines ever. I was nice to somebody, I wasn’t cutthroat when I raced him. He said to me: ‘If you want friends, bring them, you’re not here to make friends.’

“It’s true.

“Now, everybody talks and everybody is nice.

“But when you are nice, it’s hard to be an asshole. It’s hard to pull a move to drive a guy off the track, if you like the guy.

“If it’s the guy you had dinner with last night? It’s harder to throw the car. It’s not as cutthroat.

“Now, the rules are not so extreme. In my time, you could drive them off the track!”

Montoya clashed notoriously with Schumacher, who ruled the roost at the time.

Colombian driver Montoya won seven F1 grands prix, and represented Williams and McLaren.