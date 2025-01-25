Michael Schumacher era “hostile, you didn’t talk to anybody”

‘If you want friends, bring them, you’re not here to make friends.’

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher’s golden era was “hostile”, according to his ex-rival Juan Pablo Montoya.

Montoya has compared the tetchy relationship that F1 drivers had in the 1990s and 2000s to today’s friendlier atmosphere.

However, the chumminess between today’s generation was tested last season when Max Verstappen riled up Lando Norris and George Russell.

Montoya told the Beyond The Grid podcast: “Now, with social media, the teammates are best friends! They go for dinner, they play padel together!

“In my day, you wouldn’t talk to anybody. I spoke to Fernando Alonso, and I still do, and Rubens Barrichello. Felipe Massa sometimes, but that’s it."

'Hostile' atmosphere in F1 paddock

“It was very hostile. You didn’t talk to anybody," Montoya said.

“Chip Ganassi had one of the best lines ever. I was nice to somebody, I wasn’t cutthroat when I raced him. He said to me: ‘If you want friends, bring them, you’re not here to make friends.’

“It’s true.

“Now, everybody talks and everybody is nice.

“But when you are nice, it’s hard to be an asshole. It’s hard to pull a move to drive a guy off the track, if you like the guy.

“If it’s the guy you had dinner with last night? It’s harder to throw the car. It’s not as cutthroat.

“Now, the rules are not so extreme. In my time, you could drive them off the track!”

Montoya clashed notoriously with Schumacher, who ruled the roost at the time.

Colombian driver Montoya won seven F1 grands prix, and represented Williams and McLaren.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
10s ago
Fabio di Giannantonio at “85%”, Superbike at Mandalika next
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
13m ago
Franco Morbidelli: “I'm looking for P3-2-1”
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
1h ago
Michael Schumacher era “hostile, you didn’t talk to anybody”
Michael Schumacher
MotoGP News
2h ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 VR46 livery
MotoGP News
2h ago
di Giannantonio will try to “disturb the fight” between “under pressure” Bagnaia, Marquez
Fabio di Giannantonio

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
FIRST LOOK: Rossi details as Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli unwrap 2025 VR46 MotoGP colours
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 VR46 livery
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes “very close” F1 cost cap admission after crash-strewn 2024
Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
4h ago
WATCH LIVE: VR46 presents 2025 MotoGP livery for Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli
2025 VR46 MotoGP launch live stream
F1 News
5h ago
Max Verstappen “nervously waiting” to see if Red Bull can recover without Adrian Newey
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jorge Martin on Marc Marquez: “I saw the data, you say ‘damn’...”
Marc Marquez