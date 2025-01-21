Two F1 rookies set for valuable mileage in multi-day Imola test

Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto will get some valuable early track time at Imola this week ahead of their respective F1 debuts.

That is because their Racing Bulls and Sauber teams are planning multi-day tests at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix venue this week, report Motorsport.

Racing Bulls will run a three-day test with rookie Hadjar driving their 2023 AT04 alongside teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Meanwhile, Sauber will join Racing Bulls on track at Imola from Wednesday, with new signing Nico Hulkenberg and F1 debutant and reigning Formula 2 champion Bortoleto getting behind the wheel of their 2022 C42 car.

Racing Bulls plan to run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Sauber in action on the latter two days.

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto began their assimilation at their new team during the post-season Abu Dhabi test in December, when they drove the 2024 car.

But for Hadjar and Bortoleto in particular, the Imola outing will provide some additional track time getting used to F1 machinery as they gear up for their rookie campaigns in the series.

The tests will fall under F1’s Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) which allows teams to run a car which is at least two years old for a maximum of 1000km over four days for regular grand prix drivers.

Yuki Tsunoda

Hamilton's Ferrari test debut

Ferrari are also taking advantage of the regulation to help get new signing Lewis Hamilton up to speed.

The seven-time world champion made his highly-anticipated first appearance at Ferrari’s famous F1 headquarters in Maranello on Monday.

Hamilton is expected to make his Ferrari debut on Wednesday at the team’s Fiorano test track but the exact date and location of the test will be determined by the weather.

Along with Hamilton, new teammate Charles Leclerc is set to drive either Ferrari’s F1-75 from 2022, or the team’s 2023 car.

The 2023 car is the most recent Ferrari is permitted to use under F1’s testing restrictions.

It will be the first car Hamilton will have driven in his 18-year F1 career that is not powered by a Mercedes engine.

Adverse weather could prompt Ferrari to make a late switch to either Imola or Mugello, both of which are owned by the Scuderia.

Rain is also predicted at Imola and could curtail running for Racing Bulls and Sauber.

The teams will be back in action for official F1 pre-season testing which takes place in Bahrain on 26-28 February.