Mercedes announce car reveal date for F1 W16

Mercedes have confirmed when the world will first see the W16.

Their 2025 F1 challenger will be revealed on February 24, days after its livery is displayed at the official F1 75 launch at London’s The O2.

No further details, or a location, have yet been confirmed for the car’s unveiling.

The full name of the team’s car for the upcoming Formula 1 season is the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance.

We know that the car’s livery will be black, because Toto Wolff has already confirmed they will stick with the colour initiated by Lewis Hamilton despite the driver’s exit.

This year will be a fascinating chapter in Mercedes’ history because of Hamilton’s departure.

His move to Ferrari means that the W16 will be driven by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the prodigiously gifted teenager.

George Russell will assume the role as the team’s senior driver.

2025 is also a transitional season because, next year, the F1 engine regulations will change.

Mercedes are hotly tipped to have a power unit to envy for the new cycle of rules.

But, for the next year, they must focus on arresting their lack of competitiveness that saw the team win just four grands prix in 2024.

