Lewis Hamilton issues first words since crashing Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has provided his first public statement since crashing his Ferrari in testing.

He has posted to social media to express his eagerness for the F1 Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 season-opener and his race debut for Ferrari.

His adjustment from Mercedes to his new team took a minor bump this week when he crashed a 2023 Ferrari, bringing an early halt to his third day of testing.

It also meant Charles Leclerc was unable to drive as planned later on Wednesday.

Hamilton’s crash was described as minor, and he emerged unhurt, with Ferrari not worried by the blip.

“First race can’t come soon enough,” was Hamilton’s simple post, his first since crashing the Ferrari.

He also provided a series of never-before-seen photos from his days so far with Ferrari.

Hamilton is seeking a record eighth F1 drivers’ championship this year with Ferrari.

It is a union of Formula 1’s most successful driver and its most successful team.

Hamilton is stepping away from Mercedes who helped him to six of his seven titles, but who haven’t given him a championship-worthy car for three years.

Ferrari won five grands prix and finished second in the constructors’ last year, offering Hamilton hope that he can fight at the front.

That battle begins in Australia, on March 14-16.

It is a grand prix where Hamilton - and, indeed, Ferrari - are traditionally strong.

But before he can go racing, Hamilton will be back behind the wheel next week.

Ferrari’s two F1 drivers will undergo Pirelli tyre testing, in a 2024 model of their car, at Barcelona.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

