Lewis Hamilton’s dream F1 race aims to raise $50m for 2027 bid

South Africa continues to push for a potential F1 race, and as part of its latest efforts, it plans to raise $50m.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his desire for an African race on the F1 calendar.

Hamilton said to ESPN in 2023: “I’ve been talking about South Africa and that’s what I’m pushing for in the background so hopefully you’ll see that come to light soon.

“It’s a real big dream for me to race in South Africa, and race in Africa in my career is a huge, huge dream for me.

“I know I have a big following out there and I know a lot of people are into Formula 1 now there so I’m pushing as hard as I can in the background. I’m going high up to make sure we have that race happen.”

South Africa’s bid to join the F1 calendar has been headed by sports minister Gayton McKenzie.

McKenzie has confirmed that discussions have been taking place ahead of their bid to join the 2027 F1 schedule.

Until then, McKenzie hopes to raise $50m and plans to speak to other sponsors, such as Red Bull and Heineken.

As quoted by Bloomberg, McKenzie is confident of making it happen for 2027.

He said: “It is clear that people want to invest in this. We have also gotten some promising news that Holland is not coming back so we might be getting that space in 2027.”

Where will the South Africa race be held?

South Africa’s bid in 2023 to host an F1 grand prix at Kyalami fell through.

Other plans to end Africa’s 32-year hiatus from the F1 schedule are ongoing.

Kyalami remains a front-runner, with the purpose-built circuit last hosting a race in 1993.

Another candidate is a street race in Cape Town.

Street venues are becoming more frequent on the F1 calendar, with Miami, Las Vegas, and a new street race in Madrid being recent additions.

Johannesburg is also in contention.

Outside of South Africa, Rwanda has expressed interest in joining the calendar.

However, that looks less likely, given concerns over capacity and infrastructure.

McKenzie has vowed to bring F1 back to Africa with a firm statement.

“I am saying to you that if I don’t bring Formula 1 to South Africa, then I have failed as a Minister of Sports,” he added. “Formula 1 is coming by fire or by force.”

A race in Africa could motivate Hamilton to prolong his career beyond 2026 and fulfil another one of his dreams.