Jacques Villeneuve questions Mercedes over Kimi Antonelli “It’s too much too soon”

“The jury is out on Antonelli but so many people in the media want him to be amazing.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Mercedes fast-tracking Andrea Kimi Antonelli into a full-time seat is “too much too soon” after a “terrible” season in F2.

Toto Wolff opted for Antonelli over signing Carlos Sainz when deciding on their replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli has just two seasons of single-seater racing under his belt ahead of his first F1 race this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

At just 18, he’s the youngest driver on the 2025 F1 grid. 

Hew could break Max Verstappen’s record of being the sport’s youngest-ever winner if he’s victorious in any of the opening three races.

Speaking to YaySweepstakes.com, Villeneuve explained why Antonelli’s debut has come too early.

“It’s too much too soon,” he said. “Kimi Antonelli had a terrible season in Formula 2. Is it because he was already signed for F1 and the pressure got the better of him, who knows?

“Or maybe because he didn’t like that kind of car and maybe it’s better for him to be in a Formula One car. These are all question marks that we will find out very quickly, very soon.

“He seems to be capable of taking risks and pushing the car, but then feeling where that edge is, we don’t know yet. Or how does he work on a full season developing and evolving the car?

“How will the balance be between him and Russell? Will they work hand in hand with similar driving styles or completely opposite driving styles which then makes it difficult for the team to evolve the car in direction that pleases both drivers.

“The jury is out on Antonelli but so many people in the media want him to be amazing. I hope he is because if not, it will be a very heavy load to carry for him. A lot of pressure on his shoulders.”

Toto Wolff’s thought process ‘skewed’

Antonelli has been part of the Mercedes junior programme since 2018.

Mercedes view the Italian as their own Verstappen-like talent.

Wolff was left to regret being unable to give Verstappen a full-time drive in F1, which meant he ultimately joined the Red Bull stable.

Villeneuve feels that Wolff’s long relationship with Antonelli has “skewered” his thought process.

“They’ve taken a risk and gambled based on something that they were deeply wanting, more than based on results from last year and so on,” he added.

“They’ve made the decision and they will make sure that that decision will work out.

“It’s more they’ve decided what the outcome should be so they will try to make sure that this outcome happens. Toto took Antonelli on when he was 12 when they started financing his go-kart career.

“It’s a long relationship that started then and when you take under your wing a 12-year-old, it’s like a father and son relationship. That kind of builds up a little bit. And if that happens then the thought process is a little bit skewered.

“You want it to happen, so I don’t know. He’s definitely been competitive and super quick in every category except for Formula 2 so that’s something we will have to find out

“They’ve been heavily invested financially in him for so many years too. It’s hard to come to the point where you think maybe he’s not good enough. No, hold on. We’ve invested so much into this that he will be good.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
27m ago
McLaren concern raised as Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri rivalry could become “more personal”
Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris
BSB News
32m ago
MasterMac Honda unveil 2025 British Superbikes livery
BSB
MotoGP News
32m ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta reveals positive update on KTM’s MotoGP future
KTM, 2025 Thai MotoGP
RR News
37m ago
Fear about the Red Arrows missing 2025 Isle of Man TT is addressed
Red Arrows
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch the Argentina MotoGP race: Live stream here
Marco Bezzecchi

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mika Hakkinen’s verdict on what Lewis Hamilton can achieve at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Here is the completed grid
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Route back into F1 mooted for Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1 News
2h ago
Jacques Villeneuve questions Mercedes over Kimi Antonelli “It’s too much too soon”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli