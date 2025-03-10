Jacques Villeneuve questions Mercedes over Kimi Antonelli “It’s too much too soon”

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Mercedes fast-tracking Andrea Kimi Antonelli into a full-time seat is “too much too soon” after a “terrible” season in F2.

Toto Wolff opted for Antonelli over signing Carlos Sainz when deciding on their replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli has just two seasons of single-seater racing under his belt ahead of his first F1 race this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

At just 18, he’s the youngest driver on the 2025 F1 grid.

Hew could break Max Verstappen’s record of being the sport’s youngest-ever winner if he’s victorious in any of the opening three races.

Speaking to YaySweepstakes.com, Villeneuve explained why Antonelli’s debut has come too early.

“It’s too much too soon,” he said. “Kimi Antonelli had a terrible season in Formula 2. Is it because he was already signed for F1 and the pressure got the better of him, who knows?

“Or maybe because he didn’t like that kind of car and maybe it’s better for him to be in a Formula One car. These are all question marks that we will find out very quickly, very soon.

“He seems to be capable of taking risks and pushing the car, but then feeling where that edge is, we don’t know yet. Or how does he work on a full season developing and evolving the car?

“How will the balance be between him and Russell? Will they work hand in hand with similar driving styles or completely opposite driving styles which then makes it difficult for the team to evolve the car in direction that pleases both drivers.

“The jury is out on Antonelli but so many people in the media want him to be amazing. I hope he is because if not, it will be a very heavy load to carry for him. A lot of pressure on his shoulders.”

Toto Wolff’s thought process ‘skewed’

Antonelli has been part of the Mercedes junior programme since 2018.

Mercedes view the Italian as their own Verstappen-like talent.

Wolff was left to regret being unable to give Verstappen a full-time drive in F1, which meant he ultimately joined the Red Bull stable.

Villeneuve feels that Wolff’s long relationship with Antonelli has “skewered” his thought process.

“They’ve taken a risk and gambled based on something that they were deeply wanting, more than based on results from last year and so on,” he added.

“They’ve made the decision and they will make sure that that decision will work out.

“It’s more they’ve decided what the outcome should be so they will try to make sure that this outcome happens. Toto took Antonelli on when he was 12 when they started financing his go-kart career.

“It’s a long relationship that started then and when you take under your wing a 12-year-old, it’s like a father and son relationship. That kind of builds up a little bit. And if that happens then the thought process is a little bit skewered.

“You want it to happen, so I don’t know. He’s definitely been competitive and super quick in every category except for Formula 2 so that’s something we will have to find out

“They’ve been heavily invested financially in him for so many years too. It’s hard to come to the point where you think maybe he’s not good enough. No, hold on. We’ve invested so much into this that he will be good.”