Anthony Hamilton reveals what he told heartbroken Isack Hadjar

Anthony Hamilton has shared what he told F1 rookie Isack Hadjar after his heartbreaking retirement from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The Racing Bulls driver crashed in wet conditions on the formation lap, meaning he was unable to officially take the start of what should have been his F1 debut.

Hadjar, 20, was left in tears as he walked back through the paddock.

In a heartwarming moment, Lewis Hamilton’s father was one of the first on the scene to console the visibly distraught Hadjar.

“The thing is, as soon as I saw what happened to Isack, my heart fell and I just felt for him,” Hamilton Sr told Canal+.

“It was just so sad to see, because I know how hard it is when these kids are eight years of age and they dream of becoming a Formula 1 race driver.

“There’s a lot of pressure all of the way up and you’re sitting on the grid for your first race and it doesn’t happen. That’s got to be the worst feeling in the world and I just felt for him.

“I just wanted to give him a hug. I felt for him like a father.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “I just felt terrible for him so thought ‘You know what, I just need to go and tell this kid to keep your head high, walk tall. You’re going to come back’.

“I think he’s a phenomenal driver, I really do. There’s more to come from Isack than we probably have seen this weekend.”

Speaking about the moment Hamilton approached him, Hadjar told Sky Sports: “He told me to keep my head high and be proud and he did say I did well yesterday.

"It’s a nice gesture from him.”

Helmut Marko unimpressed by Isack Hadjar’s emotion

However, Hadjar’s emotional reaction did not impress Red Bull's Helmut Marko.

“Isack Hadjar did a little bit of crying after his crash. That was a bit embarrassing,” Marko said in an interview with ORF.

It proved to be a big opportunity missed for Racing Bulls, who came away from Melbourne empty-handed.

Hadjar’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda had sat sixth for much of the race but dropped out of the points due to a strategy gamble which backfired. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

