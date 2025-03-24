“Concern” raised about Carlos Sainz after F1 Chinese GP: “Something’s not going right”

“So, something’s not going right with the Carlos Sainz Williams move at the moment.”

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz has expressed his “concern” about Carlos Sainz following a lacklustre start to life at Williams.

Sainz has scored just one point in his first two races at Williams, compared to Alex Albon, who has 16 points to his name.

The former Ferrari driver has been comprehensively beaten by Albon in 2025.

Sainz’s first point of the year was solely down to the two Ferraris being disqualified after the race.

Sainz has insisted that it will take him time to get up to speed at Williams after four years with Ferrari.

Speaking in his post-race ‘notebook’, Kravitz analysed Sainz’s performance at the Chinese Grand Prix.

“A good day for Williams because they have scored some points,” he said.

“But the more concern is about Carlos Sainz. Lovely Carlos Sainz is having a really torrid time at the moment because at the end of the race, he was congratulated sort of by his engineer, saying the usual things, we’ll get better next race and I know you’ve got the pace in you.

“And Carlos’ response was, ‘It’s really difficult, I’m faster than this. There’s lots of work to do still, I’m faster than this,’ and that is true.

“So, something’s not going right with the Carlos Sainz Williams move at the moment.

“They weren’t sure if they had done enough to cure the tyre wear but they probably had with Alex Albon.

“Sainz was up one [position] early on, pitted on lap 18, then passed Gasly. Alex Albon held out quite long on the medium tyres, he said, ‘Don’t hold me out too much,’ but delivered two [six] points on his 29th birthday, well done for him.”

Williams resurgence in 2025

Williams currently sit fourth in the 2025 F1 constructors’ championship - their highest position since the start of 2016.

Under James Vowles’ leadership, Williams are undergoing a transformation.

Williams are investing heavily in their facilities and recently added Atlassian as their new title sponsor.

Vowels has insisted Williams’ focus is on 2026 and the new regulations - but it’s been a strong start to the year.

Williams are ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ championship after the first two races.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

