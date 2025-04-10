Oscar Piastri shrugs off Red Bull’s front wing clampdown talk: “We’ll be strong all year”

Oscar Piastri has dismissed concerns that McLaren will be negatively affected by the FIA’s flexible front wing clampdown from the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. 

The FIA is introducing more stringent tests to combat flexible front wings for round nine of the 2025 season. 

Red Bull remain adamant that McLaren are exploiting this area of the rules and that the clampdown in Barcelona will impact them.

After the race at Suzuka, Christian Horner said that the stricter tests would be a potential “game-changer” in the title race.

Speaking to Channel 4, Horner said: “So we’re one point behind in the driver’s championship.

“Don’t underestimate the regulation change of race nine, you know, with these front wings. That could be a game-changer.”

On Thursday, Piastri was asked about Horner’s claim in the FIA press conference in Bahrain.

“I’m pretty confident we will be strong all year,” Piastri said.

“I don’t think it will change too much. I’ve not spoken to the team about it massively, which probably tells you enough about that.

“Let’s see when we get to Spain, but we’ve still got a lot of races until then. I think we will be a strong team all year round.”

Piastri hopes Bahrain is “more friendly” for McLaren

McLaren failed to win the last race at Suzuka after both drivers underperformed in qualifying.

It allowed Max Verstappen to take a shock pole position ahead of Lando Norris.

Verstappen would win the race, reducing Norris’ lead at the top of the standings to just one point.

With significantly warmer temperatures expected this weekend and greater tyre wear, Piastri hopes it will play into McLaren’s hands.

“Hard to know. I think Melbourne, especially on the inters, was a very good race,” Piastri explained.

“A good show of pace, but like you said, managing the tyres. I think Japan, if we had track position, potentially the race would have looked quite different. We will have to wait and see. It’s very hot today.

“I think Sunday is supposed to be a little bit cooler. I think it being a little bit more difficult on tyres and a bit warmer probably will be more friendly for us than others. I hope.”

