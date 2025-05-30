Revealed: The upgrades F1 teams have brought to Spanish GP

All Formula 1 teams except McLaren have introduced new parts for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, with a particular focus on front wing updates.

The modifications come in response to stricter front wing load tests introduced by the FIA, aimed at curbing excessive flexing.

The governing body notified teams of the new regulations back in January, giving them ample time to develop compliant designs.

McLaren, however, has not submitted any updates this weekend. The Woking-based squad is believed to have already tested its revised front wing in Imola and therefore did not require further approval from the FIA.

Ferrari

Front wing (Performance, local load): Update of chordwise and spanwise loading distribution of the wing elements, together with a revised endplate and outboard tip rolls.

Rear wing (Circuit specific, drag range): Redesign of the outboard tip and roll on the high downforce top rear wing.

Red Bull

Front wing (Performance, local load): First and second elements revised primarily in section. Flap elements and tips are consequential to the first two elements.

Mercedes

Floor edge (Performance, local load): Increased chord floor edge wing with additional vanes.

Floor fences (Performance, flow conditioning): Reprofiled inboard fence.

Rear wing (Performance, local load): Reprofiled mainplane and flap elements.

Aston Martin

Front wing (Performance, local load): Revised tip detail between the front wing elements and the endplate. Main wing sections also revised for compliance with TD018H.

Alpine

Floor fences (Performance, local load): Reprofiled floor fences.

Floor body (Performance, local load): Local changes to the shape of the floor

Haas

Front wing (Performance, mechanical setup): Updated front wing construction.

Racing Bulls

Front wing (Performance, flow conditioning): The elements of the mainplane are new, featuring a lower central section.

Front wing endplate (Performance, flow conditioning): The connection between the tips & the FWEP has been updated.

Nose (Performance, flow conditioning): The lower surface of the nose has been raised whilst the tip has been lowered.

Williams

Front wing (Performance, flow conditioning): The front wing assembly is updated to satisfy the new deflection regulations. In addition, we have taken the opportunity to update the geometry of the rearward flap and FWEP. The outboard section of the rearward flap has a more backed-off profile, and the vertical section of the endplate has a revised camber geometry.

Rear corner (Circuit specific, cooling range): There is a revised exit geometry for the rear brake duct, which constricts the flow through the brake duct.

Cooling louvres (Circuit specific, cooling range): A new optional cooling louvre panel is available for this event. It increases the number of large louvres to the maximum that the panel can accommodate.

Sauber

Floor body (Performance, local load): Changes to several areas of the floor: Floor fence, outboard floor edge and diffuser.

Coke/engine cover (Performance, local load): Changes to engine cover design.

Front wing (Performance, local load): Small change to the transition between the mainplane and the front wing endplate.