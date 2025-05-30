Huge Max Verstappen update as Red Bull F1 2026 contract clause emerges

A huge update in Max Verstappen's future at the Red Bull F1 team has emerged.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is reportedly set to trigger a clause in his Red Bull contract that will keep him at the team for the 2026 F1 season.

An exit clause in Verstappen’s Red Bull deal, which runs until the end of 2028, is said to be on the verge of closing should he remain inside the top four of the F1 world drivers’ championship by the end of June.

That is according to Motorsport, who claim the four-time world champion’s option to quit Red Bull will no longer be valid providing he remains in the top four after next month’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen currently lies third in the world championship, 25 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. Crucially for Red Bull’s hopes of retaining him, the Dutchman is 57 points clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who sits fifth.

That means that if Verstappen were to be at least 50 points clear of Leclerc by the end of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, he could not be caught for P4 before Austria, with only the Canadian Grand Prix taking place between those events.

Verstappen future speculation finally put to bed?

Verstappen’s future has been subject to intense speculation and debate for over a year, with Red Bull’s star driver continually linked with moves away.

Mercedes were known to be interested in securing Verstappen’s services after publicly courting him for much of 2024 as they searched for a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, though Toto Wolff stressed he was no longer on the team’s “radar” at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Instead, Mercedes are focusing on continuing with their current driver line-up formed of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who is in negotiations over a contract extension with his existing deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Verstappen has also been heavily linked with Aston Martin and a reunion with former Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey, who started work at the Silverstone-based team in March.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 during his first appearance for Aston Martin this season at the Monaco Grand Prix, Newey suggested Verstappen will “always chase the fastest car”.

"I mean Max, obviously a formidable competitor, but he's also a very simple beast - and I mean that in an entirely complimentary way,” Newey said.

"He just wants a fast car that he can showcase his talents in. So I suspect Max will always chase who he thinks will produce the fastest car."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
28m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Qualifying UPDATES
Davey Todd
MotoGP Feature
36m ago
Honda turns “chaos” into MotoGP victory: “2024 was our rock bottom”
Johann Zarco, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
38m ago
Contract negotiation insiders express shock at Jorge Martin’s quit clause
Jorge Martin
F1
52m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
MotoGP holeshot device ban at some tracks? “We need to vote”
Alex Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr recalls visiting Daytona for first time after father’s accident
Dale Earnhardt Jr
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The upgrades F1 teams have brought to Spanish GP
Red Bull RB21
F1 News
2h ago
Huge Max Verstappen update as Red Bull F1 2026 contract clause emerges
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Inner circle” of Toprak Razgatlioglu point to “done” MotoGP deal
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
3h ago
Joan Mir: “Imagine... The others just smash you on the straight”
Joan Mir, 2025 British MotoGP