Jeremy Clarkson roasts F1 star Oscar Piastri during disastrous Diddly Squat farm visit

Jeremy Clarkson mocked Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri’s attempts to reverse a tractor during a visit to Diddly Squat farm.

Season five of Clarkson’s Farm was released on Amazon Prime on 3 June, with the latest series of the documentary about the former Top Gear presenter’s farming exploits in the Cotswolds featuring a cameo from Piastri.

During one of the episodes from the latest season, the McLaren driver struggles to master the art of reversing a tractor, despite following instructions from farm manager and Clarkson’s sidekick, Caleb Kooper.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

After spending 40 minutes failing to reverse the machinery, Clarkson jokes that they could be in for a long evening waiting for Piastri to get the tractor into position.

In a TikTok video documenting the attempt, Clarkson told viewers: "Behind me in that tractor, that is Oscar. We wanted to see if he could reverse that trailer into that slot in the barn.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"How long has he been doing it? About 40 minutes?”

Cooper responded: "Yeah about 40 minutes now, I thought you said he was a driver?"

To which, Clarkson laughed: “Your tractor’s going to run out of diesel! Come on Oscar.”

Piastri visited Clarkson’s farm in 2024 and made a light-hearted reference to his failed attempt at reversing a tractor at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

Piastri spun off onto the grass, before successfully managing to reverse his McLaren back onto the track and continuing in the race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I tried to go forwards, and couldn't," Piastri told The Guardian. "Good thing I spent some time in the off-season trying to learn how to reverse a tractor on Jeremy Clarkson's farm. I think it came in handy today.”

Piastri is back in F1 action this weekend © XPB Images

Piastri is back in F1 action at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Australian, who finished third in the world championship in 2025.

Piastri is sixth in the drivers’ standings on 48 points, 10 behind McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and 83 off the lead of the world championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Piastri has twice finished on the podium but could only take 11th during a disastrous race for McLaren last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix.