Who is Alex Albon's fiancee? Everything to know about pro golfer Lily Muni He

The F1 paddock is no stranger to glamourous partners of drivers on the grid and one of the most recognised is Alex Albon's now fiancee Lily Muni He.



The Thai-British driver has been dating Lily since 2019 and in 2026 the couple announced that they were engaged to be married.



They first began dating after He, 26, slid into Albon's DMs on Instagram after she watched the smash hit Netflix series Drive to Survive.





Alex Albon and Lily He have been dating since 2019 © XPB Images



He is a regular fixture at many races throughout the F1 calendar in support of the Williams driver but what many racing fans don't know is that she has a very impressive sporting career of her own as a pro golfer.



Born in Sichuan region of China, He was first introduced to golf by her father and moved to North America when she was six-years-old. She began properly pursuing a career as a pro golfer once she reached her teens.



In 2020 she told Golf Digest: "We moved to Vancouver when I was 6. My parents found a coach, Jake Kwon, who they liked because he was strict. In Canada, all the girls played together, no age groups.



Lily He first reached out to Alex Albon on Instagram before they dated © Instagram



"I improved fast, playing against older girls. After six years, we moved to San Diego, mostly for my golf. It was all that was going on in my life, but I didn’t have that clear vision of wanting to be a professional golfer until I was 15 and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open. The feeling of playing well under that pressure with all those people around, nothing can compare."



During her career as an amateur, He won the 2015 Polo Junior Classic and the 2017 Minnesota Invitational. She would then spend a year at the University of Southern California where she studied communications.



He would put her studies on hold however the pursue golfing full time and turned professional at the age of 17 after making four starts on the LPGA tour.



She followed that up with a win at the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship and the 2019 Q-Series.



He's romance with Albon first budded back in 2019, when the driver had then been contracted with Red Bull. He had watched Albon speak openly about his struggles at the team in Drive To Survive. No stranger to adversity in her own sport, He took a gamble and reached to the driver on Instagram.



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider



Their first date followed on the golf course with the pair spotted together shortly after the US Grand Prix in Austin. He then made her paddock debut later that season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and is regularly spotted in the Williams garage these days supporting her future husband.



The pair announced their engagement in January of 2026 with the couple posting a picture post-proposal on Instagram.



They have become somewhat of a power couple both boasting a combined social media following of 6 million.