Aston Martin unveil striking two-tone special livery for Monaco Grand Prix

Aston Martin will run a bold new livery for the iconic Monaco race this weekend

Aston Martin unveil a striking copper and green livery for Monaco 2026
Aston Martin unveil a striking copper and green livery for Monaco 2026
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Aston Martin have unveiled their special livery which they will run for the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend and it's bound to turn heads.

The Silverstone based outfit have incorporated a striking copper and black blend colour into their signature green livery ahead of the race this weekend.

The special livery celebrates their collaboration with Principal Partner Maaden.
 

Aston Martin have gone with a striking copper livery
Aston Martin have gone with a striking copper livery



Aston Martin are the second team to unveil a special livery for the iconic race this weekend following on from McLaren who will mark their 1000th grand prix star at the principality.

Aston Martin will be looking to further the little progress they have made so far this season following a disastrous start.

Aston Martin has found itself at the rear of the Formula 1 grid with reliability and performance issues plaguing the team throughout the first five rounds.

Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack believes the team has "come a long way" but they still struggled throughout the last round in Canada.

They have repeatedly stated that it does not expect a dramatic upturn in performance until a major upgrade package is introduced at some point around the summer break.

Amid the team's struggles there has been ongoing speculation about Fernando Alonso's future in Formula 1 and with the team.
 

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However Alonso recently stated he is convinced he is still “the best” driver in Formula 1.

When asked how he measures his own performance this year when his car is so badly off the pace, Alonso replied: "I don't measure anything, I'm the best.

"I don't need to prove anything, I don't need to feel anything to believe that I'm at the right level.”

Alonso was also asked what keeps him motivated during such a difficult time, to which he responded: “Waiting for the opportunity, and meanwhile trying to help the team, so we don't lose the competitive edge that you need to have in Formula 1.

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