Who is Carlos Sainz's girlfriend? Everything about model and influencer Rebecca Donaldson

Carlos Sainz has been driving in F1 since 2015 and for the more recent years of his stint as a driver he has been spotted side-by-side with his partner Rebecca Donaldson.



The Spaniard who has driven with Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and now Williams has been linked with Donaldson since 2023.



The pair are certainly more private than many of the other paddock couples, often choosing to be more tight lipped about their relationship.



However Donaldson is still a regular fixture at races often spotted supporting her boyfriend.

Model Rebecca Donaldson first began dating Carlos Sainz in 2023 © XPB Images

Rebecca Donaldson hails from Scotland originally and works as model, influencer and entrepreneur. She credits her mother for getting her career started in modelling after signing up to her first beauty pagaent at the age of 17.



In 2011 she told The Daily Record: “My mum entered me and I was really surprised when I found out.

“We had to go to rehearsals to practise catwalk type dances before going in front of four judges at the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee."



During the Covid-19 pandemic Donaldson took her first leap into entrepreneurship after she set up the activewear brand MUSE.



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In 2020 Donaldson spoke about why she started the company telling Vestd: "I launched MUSE activewear in October 2020 during the UK lockdown. MUSE is targeted at ambitious, inspired women."



"I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless. So, I decided to pursue my dream of starting a clothing brand.



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Rebecca has supported Carlos throughout his careers at Ferrari and Williams © XPB Images

"I knew I wanted to create something that not only I would wear and be proud of putting my name against, but also something that was missing from the market - affordable, good quality products that are also very wearable day-to-day, as I found I struggled to find items that covered all these aspects."

Donaldson was further thrust into the public eye when she began dating reality TV star Scott Disick of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



They made their red carpet debut in April 2022 at the premiere event for Hulu's The Kardashians in Los Angeles but by June of that year Donaldson and Disick were reported to have broken up.



Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson were first spotted together in Milan in June 2023, before then confirming their relationship properly when they were seen again together on a golf course in Amsterdam. Prior to that Sainz had previously dated Spanish journalist Isa Hernáez for nearly seven years.



Donaldson is good friends with the partners of other F1 drivers and has often been spotted with the likes of Alexandra Leclerc (Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's wife), and Carmen Mundt (Mercedes driver George Russell's partner).





Rebecca Donaldson, Alexandre Leclerc, and Carmen Mundt in the paddock together © XPB Images



While Sainz has kept the status of their relationship private, the Williams driver joked in 2025 that he would marry Donaldson in Las Vegas.



Donaldson has been with Sainz throughout many of the highs and lows of his recent racing career.



She was seen she was cheering Sainz on following his podium at the 2023 Mexico Grand Prix and also notably was there to console the driver following his retirement from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.



Most recently at the Miami Grand Prix Donaldson revealed that her background in fashion means she helps to style her boyfriend.



When asked by People who is the best dressed Formula 1 driver, Donaldson said: "This is easy this one, obviously Carlos Sainz, and obviously because I buy his clothes."

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