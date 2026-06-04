Lando Norris aims dig at Ferrari’s self-inflicted weakness that is a Monaco strength

Lando Norris has taken a cheeky swipe at Formula 1 rivals Ferrari ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion and his McLaren team have already singled out Ferrari as being the favourite to cause an upset by becoming the team to end Mercedes’ unbeaten run so far in 2026.

Norris and McLaren have made this prediction based on the performance of the Ferrari SF-26 in low-speed corners and on traction, which has become a long-running strength of Ferrari’s recent F1 cars.

Ferrari has been tipped to cause an upset in Monaco

Ferrari has lagged behind the Mercedes-powered cars on the straights this year because it carries a clear horsepower deficit, which is not helped by its 2026 challenger also having lots of downforce and drag. But that translates into an advantage at tracks like the tight and twisty Monte Carlo street circuit.

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When asked about McLaren’s chances in Monaco, Norris said: “It’s just so tough to say. We were closer to pole this year in Montreal than we were last year, where we had a more dominant car. We went on to win at a similar characteristic of track, low speed, that we have here. So when you think of those things, it gives us confidence.

“When you think of various other things like, just our general performances this year, less so. But we also know where we stand compared to the other cars and where they are faster, where they are not.

“It’s true that the Ferraris are not the quickest in the straights but that’s also because they have a lot of downforce and a lot of drag. It’s kind of their own punishment they give themselves, which gives them some advantage and that advantage will definitely show this weekend.”

Norris claimed his first victory on the streets of Monaco last year but is less confident 12 months later. Nevertheless, he is optimistic that McLaren can at least be in the fight.

“I think our run into this weekend this time last year was probably a bit better than we’ve had this year, so maybe not quite to the level it was last season. But I think we’re optimistic,” he explained.

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“We still want to come in with hopes of trying to achieve a pole and trying to achieve a win. That’s still the goals we want to set ourselves, but Ferrari and Mercedes have been very strong, Mercedes even more so.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We don’t want to be too optimistic, but at the same time, we want to come into weekends with the belief that it’s possible. That’s the way we want to stay for now.”

Leclerc disagrees with Norris's prediction

While Ferrari’s rivals have pointed to the Scuderia being big favourites in Monaco, Charles Leclerc is not convinced.

“No! I think we are in a better place. If there was one track I would bet on us, it’s probably Monaco,” he said when asked if he agreed with Norris’s prediction.

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“However, I still believe Mercedes has had a significant advantage since the beginning of the year, so I think they will be very, very strong. I think McLaren will be very strong as well. I think Red Bull will be very strong.

“But it’s true that on the other tracks so far that we’ve been struggling a bit on the straights, which here should be less of a problem and we have a strong package chassis-wise and aero-wise.

“I think it could help us, but Mercedes will still, I think, remain the team to beat.”