Lewis Hamilton arrives in Monaco F1 paddock on ultra-rare Ducati

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton stole the spotlight on Thursday at the Monaco Grand Prix when he arrived in the paddock on an ultra-rare Ducati.

This weekend marks Formula 1’s annual visit to the iconic Monte Carlo street circuit.

Lewis Hamilton arrived in the paddock on Thursday ahead of his second Monaco Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 S 100.

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025

The ultra-rare Superbike is limited to just 100 models and has been produced to celebrate Ducati’s 100th anniversary.

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The silver Panigale’s livery is inspired by the colours of the 750 Imola Desmo, which won the 200 Miglia di Imola in 1972 with Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari.

The special edition V4 Panigale produces 216bhp and weighs just 187kg.

Hamilton is no stranger to bringing unique bikes to the F1 paddock, with the Briton also spotted on a rare MV Agusta before.

The Ferrari driver is a bike fanatic, and famously took part in a ride swap with seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi.

The pair swapped machinery in 2019 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, with Hamilton getting his first taste of Yamaha’s MotoGP bike.

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The event was organised by a mutual sponsor in Monster Energy, when Hamilton was a member of the Mercedes F1 team.

Ducati celebrated its 100th anniversary last weekend at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, revealing a one-off livery for Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia.

Hamilton scored his best result for Ferrari in Canada

Bagnaia managed to get his bike to the podium in third, fending off Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura in a tense final lap.

Ducati will likely run another special livery later in the season at the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

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Hamilton enters this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix off the back of his best result to date as a Ferrari driver, after he finished second at the Canadian Grand Prix.

It marked his second grand prix podium of the season and puts him three points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in fourth in the standings.

Hamilton is a three-time winner at the Monaco Grand Prix.