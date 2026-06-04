Lewis Hamilton arrives in Monaco F1 paddock on ultra-rare Ducati

Lewis Hamilton turned heads when he arrived in Monaco on an ultra-rare Ducati

Lewis Hamilton, 2026 Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton, 2026 Monaco GP
© F1
Add as a preferred source

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton stole the spotlight on Thursday at the Monaco Grand Prix when he arrived in the paddock on an ultra-rare Ducati.

This weekend marks Formula 1’s annual visit to the iconic Monte Carlo street circuit.

Lewis Hamilton arrived in the paddock on Thursday ahead of his second Monaco Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver aboard a Ducati Panigale V4 S 100.

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025
Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025

The ultra-rare Superbike is limited to just 100 models and has been produced to celebrate Ducati’s 100th anniversary.

The silver Panigale’s livery is inspired by the colours of the 750 Imola Desmo, which won the 200 Miglia di Imola in 1972 with Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari.

The special edition V4 Panigale produces 216bhp and weighs just 187kg.

Hamilton is no stranger to bringing unique bikes to the F1 paddock, with the Briton also spotted on a rare MV Agusta before.

The Ferrari driver is a bike fanatic, and famously took part in a ride swap with seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi.

The pair swapped machinery in 2019 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, with Hamilton getting his first taste of Yamaha’s MotoGP bike.

The event was organised by a mutual sponsor in Monster Energy, when Hamilton was a member of the Mercedes F1 team.

Ducati celebrated its 100th anniversary last weekend at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, revealing a one-off livery for Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia.

Hamilton scored his best result for Ferrari in Canada
Hamilton scored his best result for Ferrari in Canada

Bagnaia managed to get his bike to the podium in third, fending off Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura in a tense final lap.

Ducati will likely run another special livery later in the season at the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Hamilton enters this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix off the back of his best result to date as a Ferrari driver, after he finished second at the Canadian Grand Prix.

It marked his second grand prix podium of the season and puts him three points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in fourth in the standings.

Hamilton is a three-time winner at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton arrives in Monaco F1 paddock on ultra-rare Ducati
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

F1 News
What was Michael Schumacher really like? Friend shares memories
03/06/26
Schumacher won seven F1 world championships
F1 News
Leclerc ends speculation over F1 future with huge new Ferrari deal
03/06/26
Leclerc has signed a "multi-year" renewal with Ferrari
F1 News
Lando Norris and McLaren make bold Ferrari prediction for Monaco GP
02/06/26
Leclerc won in Monaco in 2024
F1 News
Nico Rosberg casts damning verdict about Lewis Hamilton’s F1 title chances
02/06/26
Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025
F1 News
Ferrari reveals special Charles Leclerc race suit for Monaco GP
02/06/26
Leclerc is looking for his second victory in Monaco
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton praises new race engineer after Ferrari breakthrough
01/06/26
Hamilton scored his best result for Ferrari in Canada

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox