‘Wait two seconds’ – Kimi Antonelli offered ‘advice’ for Monaco GP pole launch

Kimi Antonelli was offered some words of wisdom ahead of a crucial pole start at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 championship leader secured the first Monaco pole position of his career, besting Max Verstappen by 0.043s.

With overtaking at a premium on the iconic streets and the last on-track overtake for the lead beyond lap one coming in 1996 – Jean Alesi passing Damon Hill’s Williams – all focus is now on the launch, an area that has been a struggle for Antonelli this season, with positions dropped at every grand prix.

“I mean, starting in Montreal, for the first time I didn’t lose, well, I still lost a place on Sunday, but for the first time I didn’t lose like six or seven places,” he said.

“So, it was a step forward.

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Antonelli in Monaco © XPB Images

“It’s a pretty short run into Turn 1 in Monaco, so just need to get a clean start, don’t try to do the magic start, and then we’ll see from there.”

Bizarrely asked if they had any advice for the winner of the last four grands prix, Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton offered suitable responses.

“So, when the lights go out, you wait one second. That’s my advice,” said Verstappen.

Starting from third, seven-time champion Hamilton added: “Yeah, I’m one step behind, so two seconds.”

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Antonelli, Verstappen, and Hamilton in Monaco © XPB Images

F1 is racing this year with narrower and shorter cars than in recent years, which should increase the chances of seeing an overtake or two.

Despite this, neither of the top two expect to see much change, with Verstappen pointing to the lack of action in the support categories as evidence.

“Just look at the other categories, right, even F2, F3, it’s very hard,” said the Red Bull driver.

“It’s just a little bit the layout, the curvature of some corners, they don’t lend to even have a go because you can easily cover it off. So yeah, it’s hard.”

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Antonelli added: “I think very difficult still, unless I wait for one second for the light, or two seconds, [laughs] or you do a big mistake. I think it’s very difficult. Just because, yes, it’s still Monaco.”