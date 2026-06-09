F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli vows he won’t let pressure “destroy me like it did last year”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli says he is determined not to let the pressure of the Formula 1 title fight “destroy me like it did last year”.

The 19-year-old Italian dominated the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to claim a fifth consecutive win and pull 68 points clear of Mercedes team-mate and title rival George Russell as he continued to stretch his advantage at the top of the world championship standings.

Antonelli’s sublime form and consistency so far in 2026 has been a huge contrast to an up-and-down rookie season. The teenager had a particularly rough run during the European leg of the campaign last year, but he is now embracing the added pressure that comes with his recent success.

Antonelli retained the lead at the standing restart

That was demonstrated during a dramatic and chaotic end to the race in Monaco. Having been in complete control in Monte Carlo, the race was flipped on its head by two late safety cars and a red flag. But Antonelli kept his cool to resist Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari at the restart to secure a crucial victory.

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“I try to embrace the pressure as much as possible, because I don’t want to let the pressure destroy me like it did last year in the European season,” Antonelli told Sky Sports F1.

“So, of course I try to embrace the pressure, the challenge, and I try to enjoy it as much as possible without worrying about anything else other than just driving.

“For sure, it was a good test because with the red flag, I’m not going to lie, I was a bit annoyed because getting the mindset back into redoing a full start was not easy. But it was a good test on that side and I’m happy I didn’t fail.”

Antonelli is 66 points clear in the championship

Despite holding a 66-point championship lead over Hamilton, who has leapfrogged Russell into second place, Antonelli remains fully focused on the task at hand, knowing he cannot afford to become complacent.

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“The job’s not finished – it’s still a long season and we’ve got to keep pushing, keep raising the bar, and the goal is to keep performing like this,” he explained.

“The team have done an incredible job – they’ve given us an incredible car, and I’ve got so much support from the team as well, and from my family. It’s a really good moment so far.”