Lando Norris says Lewis Hamilton can “stick middle finger up” to F1 doubters

Lando Norris says Lewis Hamilton can “stick the middle finger up” to everyone who doubted him after taking a first Formula 1 win as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton capitalised on an aggressive three-stop strategy from Ferrari and produced a vintage performance at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix to claim a spectacular maiden victory since making his blockbuster switch to the Italian outfit.

It marked the seven-time world champion’s 106th career win and was his first F1 victory since his last triumph for Mercedes at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix almost two years ago.

Hamilton celebrates his first win as a Ferrari driver

“It’s pretty cool, pretty special,” Norris said of Hamilton’s first Ferrari win. “The last few weekends he’s certainly seemed to have upped his game. It seems like he is making the most of what he’s got now and it’s cool to see.

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“I grew up as a fan of Lewis. I’m still a fan of him and as a seven-time world champion it’s always a pleasure to see those kinds of things. With Ferrari, it’s even cooler to see that partnership come through and pay dividends as it is now.

“Also to share the podium with him, and with George, to have three Brits up there for the first time since 1968 I think, pretty special and pretty cool for us to represent our country that way.

“I’m happy for him but I hope he’s not this fast the whole season because it would be nice if we could battle a bit more! But good for him. I think you could see how much it meant to him.

“At the same time, he’s obviously had a lot of people talk badly about him and he’s got a lot of crap online from a lot of people, so it’s nice that he can stick the middle finger up to all of them.”

Russell congratulates Hamilton in parc ferme

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George Russell, who was forced to settle with second after finishing 20 seconds behind his former Mercedes team-mate, said: “We both sort of grew up as fans of Lewis and, for myself, spending three years together in Mercedes, so much respect.

“It was a big, bold move to join Ferrari, and to see it now paying off for him is very special to see given the magnitude of the decision. And he’s going to be a real threat.

"So, as Lando said, hopefully it doesn’t continue for too long, but to be standing up here, three Brits, first time in 60 years, it’s a special feeling.”