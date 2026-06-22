Honda makes confession about Aston Martin F1 recovery mission

Honda boss Koji Watanabe has urged against quick-fire judgements of the manufacturer’s Formula 1 progress after a difficult start to its relationship with Aston Martin.

Aston Martin has more often than not found itself at the back of the grid this term, with Fernando Alonso scoring the team’s only point of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix – an event marred by erroneous pit lane speeding penalties due to an incorrect timing measurement on pit entry.

A significant factor in Aston Martin’s struggles has been the Honda power unit, which has suffered from frequent reliability issues, and was judged to be so far off the pace of rivals that the FIA’s new Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities [ADUO] system was tweaked to give manufacturers a greater chance of improving their internal combustion engine [ICE]. This additional bracket was introduced for those with a deficit of more than 10% to the best power unit in the field.

Stroll outqualified Alonso for the first time in 42 races

"There is no change in our evaluation or our commitment to HRC or motorsport activities at this stage," HRC President Watanabe told Formula1.com.

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"Taking the challenge of Formula 1 remains part of Honda's DNA – and it has not changed. We have a long-term commitment."

He added: "The Honda management take the current situation very seriously and are not satisfied with the current results.

“There is a shared understanding that improvement is necessary and at the same time, there is also a clear understanding that the project must be evaluated over the mid-to-long term period, not this year.

Alonso has not held back on Aston Martin's problems © XPB Images

"The management continues to provide a strong support and expectation with a focus on the process of solving the challenge we face."

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Honda is expected to introduce an upgrade for the Belgian Grand Prix, around which time, Aston Martin will finally bring a significant chassis update.

It was hoped that this all-new package would vault the team into the midfield, but for Honda’s part, expectations have been muted, with Watanabe saying: "It will not dramatically change the situation overnight so our approach is unchanged and we will continue to work with a long-term perspective.”

A pressing question facing Honda is how it has gone from dominating the championship with Red Bull, to being drastically off the pace – nearly four seconds off the fastest time last time out in Q1 in Barcelona - with Alonso describing the effort as the 'worst car and worst engine' he has experienced in his long F1 career.

Aston Martin chief trackside engineer, Mike Krack © XPB Images

"It is important to recognise that the current situation is fundamentally different from the time we worked together with Red Bull," said Watanabe.

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"The regulation is quite difficult, it is a new partnership with Aston Martin, the fuel is Aramco – and a new partner – and the lubricant is Valvoline, [which is also] new. So everything [is] new for us and it's not easy."

He added: "The recovery from the delay caused by our previous withdrawal has taken time," he says. "So the late start of development, as well as the time required to rebuild necessary capacities and capabilities and bring back the required talent have been a significant factor."