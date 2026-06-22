When will Ferrari introduce its hotly-anticipated F1 ADUO engine upgrade?

Ferrari is reportedly set to introduce its eagerly-anticipated Formula 1 engine upgrade, potentially as soon as the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Italian outfit is set to deploy updates to its power unit after being granted engine upgrades this season by the FIA after Red Bull was deemed as having F1’s best engine.

F1’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system will enable Ferrari to make two engine upgrades this year, as well as two for 2027.

Hamilton celebrates his first Ferrari win

The first of these permitted upgrades could come as soon as this weekend’s race in Austria, providing Ferrari receives official approval from F1’s governing body the FIA in time, according to Autosport.

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Ferrari’s upgrade is set to come hand-in-hand with a newly-developed fuel from supplier Shell. The revised power unit is set to be shipped out to the Red Bull Ring in anticipation of being approved to run during the weekend.

Exact details of the modifications, and their potential performance benefit are not known, but Ferrari is aiming to reduce its clear deficit to Mercedes. The Silver Arrows will also get the chance to upgrade its power unit after the shock ADUO verdict.

There have been mixed reports in Italian media about the impact Ferrari’s upgrade will have.

AutoRacer has reported that the first ADUO package is estimated to deliver 4-5 horsepower, with a further 2-3 horsepower gained from Shell’s new fuel. This translates to just over a tenth of a second in lap time.

It is clear that the development race will be key in determining the outcome of the 2026 world championship fight.

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An eight-part upgrade package that debuted in Barcelona helped Ferrari end Mercedes’ unbeaten start to the season courtesy of Lewis Hamilton’s brilliant victory.

Ferrari has been earmarked as having the best chassis on the grid, and if the engine can be improved, it is considered that the SF-26 has the potential to become a regular Mercedes-beater.

Hamilton sealed his 106th F1 victory

After Hamilton’s win in Spain, McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris stated: “We're lucky that Ferrari doesn't have a better engine at the minute. If they had a better engine, they're dominating.

"They're the class of the field in terms of cornering performance at the minute. We're not even close to them. If they make improvements on the engine side, then they'll embarrass everyone.”

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It is rumoured that Ferrari’s second ADUO upgrade could arrive at either the Dutch or Italian grand prix, and may feature a bigger turbo.