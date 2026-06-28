Max Verstappen issues verdict on Red Bull F1 upgrades

Max Verstappen has given his initial verdict on Red Bull's significant upgrade package brought to the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen qualified in fifth place at the Red Bull Ring, and was on an improved effort in Q3 on Saturday when he lost control at Turn 9, and made heavy contact with the tyre barriers.

For the weekend, Red Bull had become the latest team to introduce a significant upgrade package, which focused on seven elements, including the sidepod, engine cover, and the floor.

Red Bull's upgraded RB22 (image: Adam Cooper)

Asked by Crash.net if he was pleased with the upgrade package, he indicated that it has done what it’s supposed to do, but there’s more to come.

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“I mean, it's a very short lap, so naturally the gaps are always a bit smaller," he said.

"I think it needs a bit of time, a few tracks, probably also a few different layouts.

“Overall, I think we're quite happy. Few things that I think we can do better with the upgrade, but overall, of course, it has worked.

“You always wanted to work right. I mean, you always want a bigger upgrade to work well, and I think for most of it, we are quite happy with it. Few bits that can be done better.”

While Verstappen has been able to qualify well on a number of occasions, he has only been able to trouble the podium once this term, scoring a third-place finish in Canada after George Russell retired with a reliability issue.

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Verstappen secured his and Red Bull's first podium in Canada

On whether the new package will show an improved output on Sundays, Verstappen added: “Well, I hope so naturally but at the same time, our race pace has normally been our weak link, so I hope that tomorrow maybe it can be a bit better. But there are no guarantees on that.”

A focus has been shone on Verstappen's Red Bull future this weekend, with team principal Laurent Mekies intimating that this package would ultimately make up the Dutchman's mind whether he will stay with Red Bull into 2027, despite being contracted to 2028.

Reports of a secret meeting with McLaren over a potential switch of seats between he and Oscar Piastri emerged on Friday, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claimed on Saturday that Verstappen is no longer 'on my radar', as he confirmed an unchanged line-up of Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Asked what he now needs from the team to be convinced about its future, he said: “They know, I don't need to go too much about it.”

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