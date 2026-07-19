How to watch the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa

All the information on how to watch the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Antonelli is the current championship leader
Antonelli is the current championship leader

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, which takes place from 17-19 July at Spa-Francorchamps. 

Round 10 of the 2026 F1 season heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix and the first race of a crucial double-header before the summer break in August. 

Piastri won last year's Belgian GP ahead of Norris and Leclerc
Piastri won last year's Belgian GP ahead of Norris and Leclerc

The title race took another twist last time out at the British Grand Prix as Andrea Kimi Antonelli suffered another setback, which opened the door for George Russell to reduce his Mercedes team-mate’s championship lead down to 25 points. 

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is just seven points further back in third place after securing another podium at Silverstone as Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari’s second win in three races - underlining the Italian team’s threat to Mercedes. 

The 2026 F1 title battle now moves to the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which is the longest track on the calendar at 7.000km and features some of the most iconic corners, including Eau Rouge. 

Belgium could be the first wet weekend of the season, with rain currently forecast for all three days of track action at Spa-Francorchamps. 

Antonelli will start from pole position after setting a stunning last-gasp effort on Saturday, with Verstappen alongside him on the front row. Russell starts from third, followed by British Grand Prix race winner, Leclerc.

The full schedule for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend can be found here.

Antonelli celebrates at Spa
Antonelli celebrates at Spa
© XPB Images

How to watch the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix in the UK?

The 2026 Belgian Grand Prix runs from 17-19 July. 

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription. 

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Belgian GP winners 

Here are all the Belgian Grand Prix winners from the past 10 years.

Verstappen has won three of the past five races in Belgium
Verstappen has won three of the past five races in Belgium

2025 - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2024 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2023 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 

2018 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 

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F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa: How to watch
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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