Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Adds Katherine Legge for Indy 500

The fourth Indianapolis 500 entry for RLL Racing was announced today as Katherine Legge returns to the series after a decade since her last race. The 42-year old will try to qualify for her third race in the iconic event, where she has finished 22nd and 26th with Dragon Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2012 and 2013. Legge is one of only nine women that have ever competed in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Legge has been busy in her time away from the series, earning four wins for Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. She finished runner-up in the 2018 championship, and now competes in the Gradient Racing NSX, which finished fourth in the Rolex 24 last month. She will join the team's three full-time drivers, Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard, and Jack Harvey at Indianapolis in the No. 44 Honda.

"I am thrilled to be back at RLL Racing for the biggest race in the world," Legge said. "Bobby gave me my first chance to win races for the team in the Jaguar I-PACE series a few years ago and it feels like a homecoming of sorts to be back with the team and Honda HPD. Racing at Indy with a winning team and with Honda is an amazing opportunity, and one I am very grateful for and intend to make the most of. I’m hoping I can learn from my teammates and team members, and transition smoothly back to open wheel racing for May. I can’t wait to get to work!"

In addition to her two stints at Indianapolis, Legge has made nine other starts in the series with a best finish of 9th at Fontana in 2012. Prior to that, she ran two full seasons in CART, where she recorded seven finishes inside the top-11. She led 12 laps and finished 6th at Milwaukee during the 2006 season.

Bobby Rahal won the 1986 Indianapolis 500 as a driver, and has two more victories as a team owner in 2004 with Buddy Rice and 2020 with Takuma Sato. He will have four quality drivers ready to go for another one in a few months.

"I’m happy to announce that Katherine will join us for the 107th running of the Indy 500," Rahal said. "I’ve been a fan of Katherine’s for many years and know that, in the right situation, she can be competitive and figure into the outcome at the end of the race. She has driven for us before in the Jaguar electric program and won from pole in Mexico City and finished on the podium several times, so it is nice to have her back with us. I know she looks at this as a chance to show everybody what she really can do."