Andretti Global to move IndyCar operations to new headquarters

New base for Andretti following the sale of its existing facility to McLaren

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global
© IndyCar

Andretti Global’s IndyCar, Indy NXT and Formula E teams will soon be run from a new establishment in Indianapolis.

The TWG Global-owned squad has announced that it will begin renovation of a 240,000 square foot building at Georgetown Road that previously belonged to the The Indianapolis Star newspaper.

The modernisation plans include creating custom working and fabrication areas, a pitstop performance space, a fitness center, plus employee gathering and dining spaces. Existing printing presses will be dismantled to make room for new facilities.

The upgraded three-storey structure will be operational in summer this year.

Once ready, the team will move its staff and equipment from its existing facility located less than two miles away at Zionsville Road.

Arrow McLaren bought the Zionsville workshop, spread over 89,000 square foot, from Andretti in 2023 and is in the process of relocating from its current headquarters.

“We are excited to create a state-of-the-art racing and technology center for the Andretti Global teams,’’ said Jill Gregory, president of Andretti Global. “The 240,000-square-foot former printing press facility provides a unique opportunity having both pre-existing office and industrial space under one roof, making it uniquely suited to Andretti’s needs, while providing exceptional opportunities for employee well-being and competition success.’’

Andretti’s new Indianapolis facility is separate from the new, larger headquarter that is currently under construction in Fishers, Indiana. This was supposed to house Cadillac’s new Formula 1 team that will make its debut in 2026, although recent plans indicate that the General Motors will build a new $150 million factory in Concord in North Carolina.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar News
23m ago
Andretti Global to move IndyCar operations to new facility
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global
F1 News
29m ago
Narrative shifts as Ferrari reveal earliest talks with Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur
F1 News
57m ago
F1 cars 2025: Regulations and liveries of every team
Ferrari's 2025 F1 challenger
MotoGP News
1h ago
Circuit boss gives worrying prognosis about Thai MotoGP's future
Start, 2025 Thai MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
“Flying blind”: The radio issue that denied Scott Dixon victory in IndyCar opener
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari hand setback to Aston Martin for F1 2026 following legal battle
Enrico Cardile
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull name-drop two faster F1 2025 rivals
Ferrari is one of two teams Red Bull believes are quicker
WSBK News
4h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna tells Toprak Razgatlioglu “the truth” about Ducati grievance
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
4h ago
“Serious meetings” needed to stop Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia “battered”
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
5h ago
“Proud” Fabio di Giannantonio: Ducati GP24 “like another world”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Thai MotoGP