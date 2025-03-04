Andretti Global to move IndyCar operations to new headquarters

Andretti Global’s IndyCar, Indy NXT and Formula E teams will soon be run from a new establishment in Indianapolis.

The TWG Global-owned squad has announced that it will begin renovation of a 240,000 square foot building at Georgetown Road that previously belonged to the The Indianapolis Star newspaper.

The modernisation plans include creating custom working and fabrication areas, a pitstop performance space, a fitness center, plus employee gathering and dining spaces. Existing printing presses will be dismantled to make room for new facilities.

The upgraded three-storey structure will be operational in summer this year.

Once ready, the team will move its staff and equipment from its existing facility located less than two miles away at Zionsville Road.

Arrow McLaren bought the Zionsville workshop, spread over 89,000 square foot, from Andretti in 2023 and is in the process of relocating from its current headquarters.

“We are excited to create a state-of-the-art racing and technology center for the Andretti Global teams,’’ said Jill Gregory, president of Andretti Global. “The 240,000-square-foot former printing press facility provides a unique opportunity having both pre-existing office and industrial space under one roof, making it uniquely suited to Andretti’s needs, while providing exceptional opportunities for employee well-being and competition success.’’

Andretti’s new Indianapolis facility is separate from the new, larger headquarter that is currently under construction in Fishers, Indiana. This was supposed to house Cadillac’s new Formula 1 team that will make its debut in 2026, although recent plans indicate that the General Motors will build a new $150 million factory in Concord in North Carolina.