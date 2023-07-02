Driver Ratings for 2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Alex Palou: 10

The season Palou is having is nearing Max Verstappen levels.

Scott Dixon: 9

Another runner-up finish for Dixon, who has won six times at this track.

Will Power: 9

Considering Power still has not started inside the top-six this season, a podium result was about as good as it could get.

Christian Lundgaard: 9

A strong qualifying effort and solid race pace has Lundgaard looking like the future for RLL Racing.

Scott McLaughlin: 8

A solid top-five finish for the driver who won here a year ago.

David Malukas: 8

After finishing 19th or worse in the last six races, it was a much-needed result for Malukas.

Graham Rahal: 6

Still a good finish, but the mistake during a pit stop might have taken away a monster win.

Pato O'Ward: 9

Using strategy, O'Ward and the team were able to gain 17 positions in the race.

Marcus Armstrong: 7

Another impressive drive by the rookie, who is the real deal.

Alexander Rossi: 6

Considering his past performances at Mid-Ohio, expectations were much higher for Rossi this weekend.

Colton Herta: 4

For the second week in a row, Herta started on pole, dominated the first half of the race, only to see it fly away with a late-race mistake.

Josef Newgarden: 5

It was a strange weekend for Newgarden, who was invisible for nearly all of it.

Romain Grosjean: 6

The good news was he was able to finish a race, but it was another one outside of the top-12.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 6

He continues to show improvement but he remains the weakest link in the four-driver lineup at Andretti.

Rinus VeeKay: 4

Another so-so drive from VeeKay, who desperately needs to show something before the end of the season.

Callum Ilott: 5

The sour season continues for Ilott and the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.

Kyle Kirkwood: 8

The Andretti ace was ready to pounce at the front of the field but spun after contact with Palou.

Jack Harvey: 3

Another poor showing for Harvey, who could be out of a ride before the end of the season.

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 4

Hunter-Reay was back in the car. That's about it.

Conor Daly: 4

Once again Conor found himself in a situation where he could show his value. Unfortunately, a 20th place finish wasn't what he was looking for but given how bad this team has struggled, and the fact that he started last, Daly should feel good about his performance.

Helio Castroneves: 3

The final full-time season for Castroneves is winding down, without anything to smile about.

Sting Ray Robb: 3

The rookie kept it clean today, which is an improvement.

Agustin Canapino: 2

Not his best showing, but the team is clearly a step (or two) behind right now.

Santino Ferrucci: 2

A rough day for AJ Foyt Racing.

Felix Rosenqvist: 4

A solid qualifying effort went down the drain on the opening lap when he was taken out by fellow Swede Marcus Ericsson.

Benjamin Pedersen: 1

His poor performance was overshadowed by his ruthless blocking on track, with several angry drivers ready to have a discussion with him.

Marcus Ericsson: 2

His mistake was a costly one, likely taking him out of the championship picture.