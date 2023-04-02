2023 INDYCAR PPG 375 at Texas – Full Race Results

2023 Texas PPG 375 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 5 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 8 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 11 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 12 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 13 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 14 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 16 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 17 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 18 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 22 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 24 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 26 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 28 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

The IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway was almost a repeat of last season. Felix Rosenqvist qualified on pole position and Josef Newgarden walked away with a thrilling victory, in both events. The final restart with 12 laps remaining saw a pack of contenders battling side-by-side for the win, but it was Newgarden that held the slight edge when the caution flag came out with less than two laps remaining.

Newgarden was able to get around Pato O'Ward before the yellow flag came out, in what was another bridesmaid finish for the Arrow McLaren driver. After dominating the race, O'Ward has now finished 2nd in each race this season. The Mexican driver led a race-high ?? laps and takes over the lead in the championship heading into Long Beach.

Alex Palou and David Malukas were also in the mix for the race win in the closing laps, but came up just short in their efforts. They finished 3rd and 4th today while five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon rounded out the top-five. The rest of the top-ten finishers included Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson, and Callum Ilott. Grosjean brought out the final caution when he was battling with Malukas up front.

After a brilliant day of qualifying yesterday, the race did not pan out so well for Arrow McLaren. While O'Ward had a bittersweet result, Rosenvist crashed and Alexander Rossi saw his day ruined during the first round of pit stops. Rossi had just exited his pit box when Kyle Kirkwood, driving Rossi's old No. 27 car, ran into him while entering his pit stall. Neither driver was penalized, but they finished 22nd and 27th as Kirkwood had a mechanical failure shortly after.

It was another brutal day for RLL Racing, as Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard came home 18th and 19th. Graham Rahal finished 24th after being collected in a crash involving Devlin DeFrancesco. Rahal got airborne in Turn 4 but managed to keep it out of the fence. Takuma Sato was the first car out of the race, crashing on Lap 49 in his debut with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Previous Texas winners

2022: Josef Newgarden

2021: Pato O'Ward

2021: Scott Dixon

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Will Power

2016: Graham Rahal

2015: Scott Dixon

2014: Ed Carpenter

2013: Helio Castroneves

2012: Justin Wilson

2011: Will Power

2010: Ryan Briscoe

2009: Helio Castroneves

2008: Scott Dixon

2007: Sam Hornish Jr

2006: Helio Castroneves

2005: Tomas Scheckter

2004: Helio Castroneves

2004: Tony Kanaan

2003: Gil de Ferran

2003: Al Unser Jr