2023 INDYCAR PPG 375 at Texas – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden Wins Wild PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway - Full Race Results
Full race results from the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Josef Newgarden.
|2023 Texas PPG 375 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|4
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|7
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|12
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|17
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|18
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|24
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|26
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|28
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
The IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway was almost a repeat of last season. Felix Rosenqvist qualified on pole position and Josef Newgarden walked away with a thrilling victory, in both events. The final restart with 12 laps remaining saw a pack of contenders battling side-by-side for the win, but it was Newgarden that held the slight edge when the caution flag came out with less than two laps remaining.
Newgarden was able to get around Pato O'Ward before the yellow flag came out, in what was another bridesmaid finish for the Arrow McLaren driver. After dominating the race, O'Ward has now finished 2nd in each race this season. The Mexican driver led a race-high ?? laps and takes over the lead in the championship heading into Long Beach.
Alex Palou and David Malukas were also in the mix for the race win in the closing laps, but came up just short in their efforts. They finished 3rd and 4th today while five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon rounded out the top-five. The rest of the top-ten finishers included Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson, and Callum Ilott. Grosjean brought out the final caution when he was battling with Malukas up front.
After a brilliant day of qualifying yesterday, the race did not pan out so well for Arrow McLaren. While O'Ward had a bittersweet result, Rosenvist crashed and Alexander Rossi saw his day ruined during the first round of pit stops. Rossi had just exited his pit box when Kyle Kirkwood, driving Rossi's old No. 27 car, ran into him while entering his pit stall. Neither driver was penalized, but they finished 22nd and 27th as Kirkwood had a mechanical failure shortly after.
It was another brutal day for RLL Racing, as Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard came home 18th and 19th. Graham Rahal finished 24th after being collected in a crash involving Devlin DeFrancesco. Rahal got airborne in Turn 4 but managed to keep it out of the fence. Takuma Sato was the first car out of the race, crashing on Lap 49 in his debut with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Previous Texas winners
2022: Josef Newgarden
2021: Pato O'Ward
2021: Scott Dixon
2020: Scott Dixon
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: Scott Dixon
2017: Will Power
2016: Graham Rahal
2015: Scott Dixon
2014: Ed Carpenter
2013: Helio Castroneves
2012: Justin Wilson
2011: Will Power
2010: Ryan Briscoe
2009: Helio Castroneves
2008: Scott Dixon
2007: Sam Hornish Jr
2006: Helio Castroneves
2005: Tomas Scheckter
2004: Helio Castroneves
2004: Tony Kanaan
2003: Gil de Ferran
2003: Al Unser Jr