INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Texas Motor Speedway

Chad Smith's picture
2 Apr 2023
INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Texas

A look at the current driver championship points standings after Josef Newgarden's win at Texas.

With a pair of runner-up finishes to start the season, Pato O'Ward takes over the lead in the championship standings. These particular results were both a kick in the gut though, as the Arrow McLaren driver could and probably should have won both of them. An engine hiccup while leading cost him the win at St Petersburg, and he had the field covered at Texas.

Marcus Ericcson lost the lead, but the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner is still off to a great start this year. After winning the season-opener, the Ganassi driver earned a solid 9th place finish today at Texas. He trails O'Ward by just seven points heading into the next race at Long Beach. His teammate Scott Dixon is just behind them in 3rd as he chases his record-tying seventh series title.

Josef Newgarden vaulted up to 4th with his repeat victory at Texas. He trails Dixon by just one point in the standings with Alex Palou rounding out the top-five. Callum Ilott (7th) continues his impressive sophomore campaign, and has finished top-ten in both races this season.

Alexander Rossi slid down to 9th in the standings after his difficult day at Texas, where he was taken out on pit lane by his former car, driving by Kyle Kirkwood. Will Power sits 10th after a disappointing performance this weekend by his standards. Colton Herta was able to move up with a strong showing at Texas today.

Simon Pagenaud continues to under deliver, as the Meyer Shank Racing driver sits 24th in the standings. Felix Rosenqvist (25th) and Devlin DeFrancesco (28th) each have yet to finish a race this season, as they both sit below rookie Marcus Armstrong, who has only one start this year.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet82
2Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda75
3Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda67
4Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet66
5Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda60
6David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda53
7Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet52
8Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet48
9Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet40
10Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet40
11Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda37
12Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet36
13Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda34
14Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda33
15Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda31
16Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet28
17Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda27
18Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet26
19Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda20
20Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet20
21Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda20
22Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda20
23Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda19
24Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda18
25Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet18
26Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet17
27Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet15
28Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda12
29Takuma SatoChip Ganassi RacingHonda5
 