INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Texas

With a pair of runner-up finishes to start the season, Pato O'Ward takes over the lead in the championship standings. These particular results were both a kick in the gut though, as the Arrow McLaren driver could and probably should have won both of them. An engine hiccup while leading cost him the win at St Petersburg, and he had the field covered at Texas.

Marcus Ericcson lost the lead, but the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner is still off to a great start this year. After winning the season-opener, the Ganassi driver earned a solid 9th place finish today at Texas. He trails O'Ward by just seven points heading into the next race at Long Beach. His teammate Scott Dixon is just behind them in 3rd as he chases his record-tying seventh series title.

Josef Newgarden vaulted up to 4th with his repeat victory at Texas. He trails Dixon by just one point in the standings with Alex Palou rounding out the top-five. Callum Ilott (7th) continues his impressive sophomore campaign, and has finished top-ten in both races this season.

Alexander Rossi slid down to 9th in the standings after his difficult day at Texas, where he was taken out on pit lane by his former car, driving by Kyle Kirkwood. Will Power sits 10th after a disappointing performance this weekend by his standards. Colton Herta was able to move up with a strong showing at Texas today.

Simon Pagenaud continues to under deliver, as the Meyer Shank Racing driver sits 24th in the standings. Felix Rosenqvist (25th) and Devlin DeFrancesco (28th) each have yet to finish a race this season, as they both sit below rookie Marcus Armstrong, who has only one start this year.