2023 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Colton Herta Earns Pole Position at Road America - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Road America where Colton Herta earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|5
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|14
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|17
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|20
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|23
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|26
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|27
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
It has been a wild weekend already at Road America, where Colton Herta earned his 10th career IndyCar pole despite spinning three times earlier in the day during practice. The Andretti Autosport driver now has four front row starts, two poles, and has finished inside the top-five in all five of his starts at Elkhart Lake, but he has never even led a lap on the 4.014-mile circuit.
Pato O'Ward joins Herta on the front row for tomorrow's race, with championship leader Alex Palou and Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden starting from Row 2. Alexander Rossi led both practice sessions at Road America, but had to settle for 5th in qualifying with older tires. Kyle Kirkwood completed the Firestone Fast Six but was unable to participate in the final round after his engine expired at the conclusion of the previous round.
It was a solid day for AJ Foyt Racing, who put both cars inside the top 12 in qualifying for the first time since 2018. Several title contenders will be starting further back in the pack tomorrow. Felix Rosenqvist starts 16th while Scott McLaughlin starts 18th, alongside his best buddy Romain Grosjean. Ryan Hunter-Reay will start last after spinning during his qualifying run as he replaces Conor Daly in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet for the remainder of the season.
The biggest moment of the day involved the two legends of the sport. Scott Dixon spun in Canada Corner in the morning practice session, and let the passing car of Grosjean go by. He tried to blend back in behind him but did not see Will Power, who was coming at full speed. The two collided, which sent Power hard into the outside concrete wall. These two have won a total of eight championships and a pair of Indy 500 races but Power was absolutely furious.
Qualifying didn't go well for either driver, as they tried to manage with their repaired machines. Both went off course during their qualifying runs and will start right next to one another, in 22nd and 23rd. Power, who is the all-time poles winner, still has yet to qualify inside the top-six this season, which is the longest stretch of his career.
During his post qualifying interview, Power sounded off with his frustrations about the track, Dixon, and Grosjean. "This track is terrible when you go off. They do a terrible job here. They need to pick up their game. Everywhere you go, off you almost break your back every time. I've done it a couple of times this weekend. They need a kick in the butt at this place. I'm just pissed at what Dixon did this morning, it just ruined our whole weekend, just a terrible move. Also, Grosjean is a piece of crap. If you saw what he did in practice. He needs a punch in the face."
Previous Road America winners
2022: Josef Newgarden
2021: Alex Palou
2020: Felix Rosenqvist
2020: Scott Dixon
2019: Alexander Rossi
2018: Josef Newgarden
2017: Scott Dixon
2016: Will Power