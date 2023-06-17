2023 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 2 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 5 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 7 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 8 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 11 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 12 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 14 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 17 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 19 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 20 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 23 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 26 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 27 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

It has been a wild weekend already at Road America, where Colton Herta earned his 10th career IndyCar pole despite spinning three times earlier in the day during practice. The Andretti Autosport driver now has four front row starts, two poles, and has finished inside the top-five in all five of his starts at Elkhart Lake, but he has never even led a lap on the 4.014-mile circuit.

Pato O'Ward joins Herta on the front row for tomorrow's race, with championship leader Alex Palou and Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden starting from Row 2. Alexander Rossi led both practice sessions at Road America, but had to settle for 5th in qualifying with older tires. Kyle Kirkwood completed the Firestone Fast Six but was unable to participate in the final round after his engine expired at the conclusion of the previous round.

It was a solid day for AJ Foyt Racing, who put both cars inside the top 12 in qualifying for the first time since 2018. Several title contenders will be starting further back in the pack tomorrow. Felix Rosenqvist starts 16th while Scott McLaughlin starts 18th, alongside his best buddy Romain Grosjean. Ryan Hunter-Reay will start last after spinning during his qualifying run as he replaces Conor Daly in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet for the remainder of the season.

The biggest moment of the day involved the two legends of the sport. Scott Dixon spun in Canada Corner in the morning practice session, and let the passing car of Grosjean go by. He tried to blend back in behind him but did not see Will Power, who was coming at full speed. The two collided, which sent Power hard into the outside concrete wall. These two have won a total of eight championships and a pair of Indy 500 races but Power was absolutely furious.

Qualifying didn't go well for either driver, as they tried to manage with their repaired machines. Both went off course during their qualifying runs and will start right next to one another, in 22nd and 23rd. Power, who is the all-time poles winner, still has yet to qualify inside the top-six this season, which is the longest stretch of his career.

During his post qualifying interview, Power sounded off with his frustrations about the track, Dixon, and Grosjean. "This track is terrible when you go off. They do a terrible job here. They need to pick up their game. Everywhere you go, off you almost break your back every time. I've done it a couple of times this weekend. They need a kick in the butt at this place. I'm just pissed at what Dixon did this morning, it just ruined our whole weekend, just a terrible move. Also, Grosjean is a piece of crap. If you saw what he did in practice. He needs a punch in the face."

Previous Road America winners

2022: Josef Newgarden

2021: Alex Palou

2020: Felix Rosenqvist

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Alexander Rossi

2018: Josef Newgarden

2017: Scott Dixon

2016: Will Power