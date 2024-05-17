IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice 4 Rank Driver Best Time Best Speed 1 Pato O'Ward 00:39.3252 228.861 2 Scott McLaughlin 00:39.5925 227.316 3 Alex Palou 00:39.6624 226.915 4 Colton Herta 00:39.6776 226.828 5 Josef Newgarden 00:39.7029 226.684 6 Marco Andretti 00:39.7257 226.554 7 Linus Lundqvist 00:39.7771 226.261 8 Ed Carpenter 00:39.8028 226.115 9 Will Power 00:39.8804 225.675 10 Scott Dixon 00:39.8872 225.636 11 Conor Daly 00:39.8914 225.613 12 Callum Ilott 00:39.9773 225.128 13 Helio Castroneves 00:39.9900 225.056 14 Ryan Hunter-Reay 00:40.0104 224.942 15 Marcus Armstrong 00:40.0396 224.777 16 Romain Grosjean 00:40.0668 224.625 17 Alexander Rossi 00:40.0676 224.62 18 Marcus Ericsson 00:40.0727 224.592 19 Felix Rosenqvist 00:40.1406 224.212 20 Kyle Kirkwood 00:40.1462 224.181 21 Rinus VeeKay 00:40.1617 224.094 22 Santino Ferrucci 00:40.2778 223.448 23 Takuma Sato 00:40.2802 223.435 24 Katherine Legge 00:40.2860 223.403 25 Kyle Larson 00:40.3941 222.805 26 Agustin Canapino 00:40.3979 222.784 27 Graham Rahal 00:40.4187 222.669 28 Kyffin Simpson 00:40.4564 222.462 29 Tom Blomqvist 00:40.4732 222.369 30 Christian Lundgaard 00:40.5294 222.061 31 Pietro Fittipaldi 00:40.5544 221.924 32 Christian Rasmussen 00:40.5657 221.862 33 Nolan Siegel 00:40.7416 220.904 34 Sting Ray Robb 00:40.9109 219.99

Pato O'Ward topped the timesheet in the fourth practice on Thursday night for the Indy 500.

O'Ward clocked 228.861mph in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet thanks in part to an aerodynamic tow.

“We got a really fat tow lap on the board, which was unexpected,” O’Ward said.

“I’m happy with my car. We did race runs. We did qualifying runs.

"Obviously, it doesn't necessarily translate perfectly to when the boosts come up just because the speed is so different.

"But tomorrow if it does rain out, at least we got a bit of a feeling of what the car is tending to want to do on a bit more trim level.”

The next session, on Fast Friday, will feature the Honda and Chevrolet engines boosted by 100 more horsepower.