IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice 4

Full results from the fourth practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice 4
RankDriverBest TimeBest Speed
1Pato O'Ward00:39.3252228.861
2Scott McLaughlin00:39.5925227.316
3Alex Palou00:39.6624226.915
4Colton Herta00:39.6776226.828
5Josef Newgarden00:39.7029226.684
6Marco Andretti00:39.7257226.554
7Linus Lundqvist00:39.7771226.261
8Ed Carpenter00:39.8028226.115
9Will Power00:39.8804225.675
10Scott Dixon00:39.8872225.636
11Conor Daly00:39.8914225.613
12Callum Ilott00:39.9773225.128
13Helio Castroneves00:39.9900225.056
14Ryan Hunter-Reay00:40.0104224.942
15Marcus Armstrong00:40.0396224.777
16Romain Grosjean00:40.0668224.625
17Alexander Rossi00:40.0676224.62
18Marcus Ericsson00:40.0727224.592
19Felix Rosenqvist00:40.1406224.212
20Kyle Kirkwood00:40.1462224.181
21Rinus VeeKay00:40.1617224.094
22Santino Ferrucci00:40.2778223.448
23Takuma Sato00:40.2802223.435
24Katherine Legge00:40.2860223.403
25Kyle Larson00:40.3941222.805
26Agustin Canapino00:40.3979222.784
27Graham Rahal00:40.4187222.669
28Kyffin Simpson00:40.4564222.462
29Tom Blomqvist00:40.4732222.369
30Christian Lundgaard00:40.5294222.061
31Pietro Fittipaldi00:40.5544221.924
32Christian Rasmussen00:40.5657221.862
33Nolan Siegel00:40.7416220.904
34Sting Ray Robb00:40.9109219.99

Pato O'Ward topped the timesheet in the fourth practice on Thursday night for the Indy 500.

O'Ward clocked 228.861mph in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet thanks in part to an aerodynamic tow.

“We got a really fat tow lap on the board, which was unexpected,” O’Ward said. 

“I’m happy with my car. We did race runs. We did qualifying runs. 

"Obviously, it doesn't necessarily translate perfectly to when the boosts come up just because the speed is so different. 

"But tomorrow if it does rain out, at least we got a bit of a feeling of what the car is tending to want to do on a bit more trim level.”

The next session, on Fast Friday, will feature the Honda and Chevrolet engines boosted by 100 more horsepower.

