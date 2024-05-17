IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Practice 4
Full results from the fourth practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
|Rank
|Driver
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|Pato O'Ward
|00:39.3252
|228.861
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|00:39.5925
|227.316
|3
|Alex Palou
|00:39.6624
|226.915
|4
|Colton Herta
|00:39.6776
|226.828
|5
|Josef Newgarden
|00:39.7029
|226.684
|6
|Marco Andretti
|00:39.7257
|226.554
|7
|Linus Lundqvist
|00:39.7771
|226.261
|8
|Ed Carpenter
|00:39.8028
|226.115
|9
|Will Power
|00:39.8804
|225.675
|10
|Scott Dixon
|00:39.8872
|225.636
|11
|Conor Daly
|00:39.8914
|225.613
|12
|Callum Ilott
|00:39.9773
|225.128
|13
|Helio Castroneves
|00:39.9900
|225.056
|14
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|00:40.0104
|224.942
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|00:40.0396
|224.777
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|00:40.0668
|224.625
|17
|Alexander Rossi
|00:40.0676
|224.62
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|00:40.0727
|224.592
|19
|Felix Rosenqvist
|00:40.1406
|224.212
|20
|Kyle Kirkwood
|00:40.1462
|224.181
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|00:40.1617
|224.094
|22
|Santino Ferrucci
|00:40.2778
|223.448
|23
|Takuma Sato
|00:40.2802
|223.435
|24
|Katherine Legge
|00:40.2860
|223.403
|25
|Kyle Larson
|00:40.3941
|222.805
|26
|Agustin Canapino
|00:40.3979
|222.784
|27
|Graham Rahal
|00:40.4187
|222.669
|28
|Kyffin Simpson
|00:40.4564
|222.462
|29
|Tom Blomqvist
|00:40.4732
|222.369
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|00:40.5294
|222.061
|31
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|00:40.5544
|221.924
|32
|Christian Rasmussen
|00:40.5657
|221.862
|33
|Nolan Siegel
|00:40.7416
|220.904
|34
|Sting Ray Robb
|00:40.9109
|219.99
Pato O'Ward topped the timesheet in the fourth practice on Thursday night for the Indy 500.
O'Ward clocked 228.861mph in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet thanks in part to an aerodynamic tow.
“We got a really fat tow lap on the board, which was unexpected,” O’Ward said.
“I’m happy with my car. We did race runs. We did qualifying runs.
"Obviously, it doesn't necessarily translate perfectly to when the boosts come up just because the speed is so different.
"But tomorrow if it does rain out, at least we got a bit of a feeling of what the car is tending to want to do on a bit more trim level.”
The next session, on Fast Friday, will feature the Honda and Chevrolet engines boosted by 100 more horsepower.