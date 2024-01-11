Triumph awarded Torrens Trophy for Moto2

The Trophy has been awarded to Britain’s highest achievers in motorcycling and motorcycle racing – riders, engineers, manufacturers and important personalities – since the 1970s.

Triumph became the latest recipient for its work as exclusive engine supplier to the Moto2 World Championship since 2019, when the company’s 765cc triple took over from Honda’s 600cc CBR four-cylinder.

Triumph has since extended its Moto2 contract, which will now run until at least 2029.

“It gives us enormous pleasure to award the 2023 Torrens Trophy to Triumph for its amazing work in the Moto2 World Championship,” said former racer Barrie Baxter, Chairman of the Torrens Trophy Nominations Committee.

“The company has provided engines for the entire Moto2 grid for the past five seasons, proving to the world that its engineering and technology can thrive in arguably the toughest bike racing series of them all”.

During Triumph’s five years in Moto2 to date its engines have reliably covered more than one million kilometres, nudged 190mph at MotoGP’s fastest tracks and propelled 21 different riders to a race win.

“This award is a real honour, and a tribute to the hard work and passion of our Triumph Racing team,” said Nick Bloor, Triumph Motorcycles CEO.

“Our world-class engineers are always looking at new ways to enhance the engine performance, from speed, power and torque, to revs, cylinder pressure and compression ratio.

“This has enabled us to deliver improvements on track each season, from shorter race times to faster top speeds, which has contributed to closer, even more exciting, racing.

“Moto2 is also an excellent platform to showcase the durability, reliability and class-leading performance of our 765 triple engines on the road.

“Over the last five years we’ve used the race engine programme to drive enhancements and gain insights that we’ve used to further develop and evolve our new Street Triple 765 range, which has successfully driven demand and sales across the world.

“It’s a partnership that we are excited to be continuing until 2029.”

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire for more than three decades. The company delivered 86,653 motorcycles in 2023 to be the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

Triumph’s five Moto2 champions since 2019 are Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Remy Gardner, Augusto Fernandez and Pedro Acosta.

All but Gardner (WorldSBK) will be in MotoGP this year and almost half the current MotoGP grid has taken a grands prix victory on a Triumph-powered Moto2 bike.

In 2024, Triumph Racing will enter the motocross world championships for the first time, as well as the American Supercross and Pro Motocross championships.

Previous Torrens Trophy winners are:

• 2022 Mike Trimby, for his tireless work to improve circuit safety and represent the riders, teams and commercial side of MotoGP.

• 2021 The Crescent Yamaha team for winning the riders’, teams’ and manufacturers’ titles in the FIM World Superbike Championship.

• 2020 Emma Bristow for claiming her seventh consecutive FIM Women’s Trial World Championship.

• 2019 Peter Hickman for his three Isle of Man TT victories and for setting the world’s fastest road race lap record of 136.415mph at the Ulster GP.

• 2018 Tai Woffinden for being the most successful British speedway rider in history.

• 2017 Jonathan Rea MBE for being the first rider to win three consecutive World Superbike Championships.

• 2016 MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow for being first British rider to win a premier class World Championship Motorcycle Grand Prix in 35 years.

• 2015 Eleven-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson for his outstanding determination, courage and overcoming adversity to win multiple TTs.

• 2014 Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne for becoming the first man in history to be crowned British Superbike Championship on four occasions (2003, 2008, 2012 and 2014).

• 2013 Tom Sykes for being crowned the 15th World Superbike Champion, the fourth from Great Britain and only the second rider to win for Kawasaki in the series for 20 years.

• 2008 World Superbike Champion James Toseland was awarded the Trophy for his immense contribution to raising the profile of motorcycle racing in this country.

• 1998 Ian Kerr of the Metropolitan Police for 20 years of tireless work in promoting safe and responsible motorcycling.

• 1989 BMW in recognition for its contribution to motorcycle safety through the development of its anti-lock braking system.

• 1981 Dave Taylor MBE for his vast contribution to motorcycle road safety.

• 1980 Transport and Road Laboratory.

• 1979 Lieutenant-Colonel Fredrick Lovegrove OBE.