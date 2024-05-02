Moto2: Collarbone surgery for Celestino Vietti

New Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 rider Celestino Vietti has undergone surgery to treat a fractured left collarbone.

Vietti fell during the final session of Tuesday’s official test at Jerez and, after an initial examination at the track, the injury was confirmed at a local hospital.

Surgery was then undertaken after returning to Italy at the Ospedale di Sassuolo in Emilia-Romagna.

It is unclear if the four-time Moto2 race winner, currently ninth in the early 2024 standings, will attempt to ride during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans next weekend.

Vietti spent three seasons in Moto3, then his first two years in Moto2, with Valentino Rossi's VR46 team. That became Fantic for 2023 before joining Ajo, alongside Deniz Oncu, this year.

Vietti's best finish so far this season is seventh place in Portimao.