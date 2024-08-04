2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results

Round ten of the Moto2 championship, the British Grand Prix, all came down to the final corners with Jake Dixon putting in a determined final lap to pull of a memorable win in front of his home fans at Silverstone.

Canet had started second and taken an early lead, with Dixon in behind pole man Ai Ogura. The Japanese rider started to fade away and that left the duo out front together for much of the race.

The Fantic Racing bike stayed ahead until the very last lap, when a small error from the Spaniard left the door open and Dixon pounced.

The patience to sit in behind had paid off and stronger on the first corners, Dixon pulled out a visible gap.

The #44 remained stronger on the latter part of the track, but could not find a way back around, with Dixon running tight neat lines and hugging the kerb to block - with enough space to wheelie over the line for a win - his first since the Catalan round last year and the first by a British rider since Danny Kent won the Moto3 race in 2015.

2024 Moto2 Britain- Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 25.147s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.177s 3 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +7.054s 4 Sergio Garcia SPA +8.476 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +9.718s 6 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +8.901s 7 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +10.505s 8 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +11.689s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +12.390s 10 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +13.935s 11 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +14.115s 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +14.308s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +14.942s 14 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +17.541s 15 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +17.767s 16 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +22.228s 17 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +22.302s 18 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +25.002s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +29.245s 20 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +29.375s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +32.702s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +50.176s 23 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1m 11.504s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF 25 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 26 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) DNF 27 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) DNF 28 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 29 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF 30 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF 31 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

Canet was just 0.177s behind as he gave everything to try and gain back his lead, but came just short. It is just his second podium visit this season.

Behind the battle for third raged on. Celestino Vietti had slipped back but was on a charge with plenty of tyre left. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider set his own personal best lap on his last lap, running a second quicker than the lead pair as he charges past Sergio Garcia to complete the rostrum - his first visit this season.

That left championship leader Garcia fourth, The MT Helmets rider had endured a tough weekend - as had all the Boscoscuro riders in some form - qualifying down in 16th, so the comeback to fourth remained impressive, especially after being knocked back to 24th on the race start after early contact, despite missing out on a trophy this time out.

Manuel Gonzalez was back in a familiar fifth for Gresini, with Darryn Binder seeing the improvements from both Kalex and his Liqui Moly Intact GP team play out on track in sixth, with teammate Senna Agius also in the top ten.

Ahead of him on track in a close battle were Jeremy Alcoba in seventh, also firing past his rivals from 17th on the grid for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, Albert Arenas who was briefly in the podium places before fading back to eighth for Gresini and Alonso Lopez, the second best of the Boscoscuro bikes for and top Speed Up in ninth.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was just behind Agius in eleventh on the RW - Idrofoglia Racing bike.

2023 Silverstone victor and winner at the last round in Germany before the break, Fermin Aldeguer had been out of shape and struggling all weekend and fared no better in race trim.

At one point fighting for 15th the Speed Up rider rallied in the final laps for an improved 12th at the chequered flag.

The final points on offer went to Bo Bendsneyder in 13th for Preicanos Racing, Ogura’s run in the wrong direction ended in 14th with Marcos Ramirez close behind in 15th for American Racing.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Marcel Schrotter (17th) replaced Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo as he continues his recovery.

Jorge Navarro (18th) returned for another wildcard performance with Klint Forward Factory Racing, again their highest placed finisher.

Jaume Masia was the first to exit, his bike sent flying into the air on lap two.

Xavi Cardelus didn’t last much longer, with both Tony Arbolino and Somkiat Chantra crashing out while holding sixth.

Filip Salac and Mario Aji also failed to finish. Joe Roberts had been riding high and fighting for the podium when he had his first non-finish of the season, exiting at Farm.



Championship Standings

The Championship leader remains Sergio Garcia, moving onto 160. Ogura picked up just two points but holds second on 142 points , with Roberts staying on 3rd after his DNF.

Aldeguer loses ground in fourth on 112. Canet and Dixon swap 7th and 8th after Dixon’s win sees him ahead tied on points with the Spaniard.

