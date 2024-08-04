2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone,with Jake Dixon finding a way past Aron Canet for victory on the last lap.

Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Round ten of the Moto2 championship, the British Grand Prix, all came down to the final corners with Jake Dixon putting in a determined final lap to pull of a memorable win in front of his home fans at Silverstone.

Canet had started second and taken an early lead, with Dixon in behind pole man Ai Ogura. The Japanese rider started to fade away and that left the duo out front together for much of the race.

The Fantic Racing bike stayed ahead until the very last lap, when a small error from the Spaniard left the door open and Dixon pounced.

The patience to sit in behind had paid off and stronger on the first corners, Dixon pulled out a visible gap.

The #44 remained stronger on the latter part of the track, but could not find a way back around, with Dixon running tight neat lines and hugging the kerb to block - with enough space to wheelie over the line for a win - his first since the Catalan round last year and the first by a British rider since Danny Kent won the Moto3 race in 2015.

2024 Moto2 Britain- Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)35m 25.147s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.177s
3Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+7.054s
4Sergio GarciaSPA +8.476
5Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+9.718s
6Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+8.901s
7Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+10.505s
8Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+11.689s
9Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+12.390s
10Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+13.935s
11Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+14.115s
12Fermin AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+14.308s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+14.942s
14Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+17.541s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+17.767s
16Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+22.228s
17Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+22.302s
18Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+25.002s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+29.245s
20Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+29.375s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+32.702s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+50.176s
23Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1m 11.504s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF
25Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
26Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)DNF
27Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)DNF
28Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
29Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)DNF
31Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)DNF

Canet was just 0.177s behind as he gave everything to try and gain back his lead, but came just short. It is just his second podium visit this season.

Behind the battle for third raged on. Celestino Vietti had slipped back but was on a charge with plenty of tyre left. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider set his own personal best lap on his last lap, running a second quicker than the lead pair as he charges past Sergio Garcia to complete the rostrum - his first visit this season.

That left championship leader Garcia fourth, The MT Helmets rider had endured a tough weekend - as had all the Boscoscuro riders in some form - qualifying down in 16th, so the comeback to fourth remained impressive, especially after being knocked back to 24th on the race start after early contact, despite missing out on a trophy this time out.

Manuel Gonzalez was back in a familiar fifth for Gresini, with Darryn Binder seeing the improvements from both Kalex and his Liqui Moly Intact GP team play out on track in sixth, with teammate Senna Agius also in the top ten.

Ahead of him on track in a close battle were Jeremy Alcoba in seventh, also firing past his rivals from 17th on the grid for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, Albert Arenas who was briefly in the podium places before fading back to eighth for Gresini and Alonso Lopez, the second best of the Boscoscuro bikes for and top Speed Up in ninth.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was just behind Agius in eleventh on the RW - Idrofoglia Racing bike.

2023 Silverstone victor and winner at the last round in Germany before the break, Fermin Aldeguer had been out of shape and struggling all weekend and fared no better in race trim.

At one point fighting for 15th the Speed Up rider rallied in the final laps for an improved 12th at the chequered flag.

The final points on offer went to Bo Bendsneyder in 13th for Preicanos Racing, Ogura’s run in the wrong direction ended in 14th with Marcos Ramirez close behind in 15th for American Racing.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Marcel Schrotter (17th) replaced Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo as he continues his recovery.

Jorge Navarro (18th) returned for another wildcard performance with Klint Forward Factory Racing, again their highest placed finisher.

Jaume Masia was the first to exit, his bike sent flying into the air on lap two.

Xavi Cardelus didn’t last much longer, with both Tony Arbolino and Somkiat Chantra crashing out while holding sixth.

Filip Salac and Mario Aji also failed to finish. Joe Roberts had been riding high and fighting for the podium when he had his first non-finish of the season, exiting at Farm.


Championship Standings

The Championship leader remains Sergio Garcia, moving onto 160. Ogura picked up just two points but holds second on 142 points , with Roberts staying on 3rd after his DNF.

Aldeguer loses ground in fourth on 112. Canet and Dixon swap 7th and 8th after Dixon’s win sees him ahead tied on points with the Spaniard.
 

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
News
4h ago
Will Silverstone glory tempt a MotoGP team to sign Jake Dixon?
Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon
F1
News
5h ago
Oliver Bearman vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F1 2025?
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez “something was wrong” | “Worst weekend on a Ducati”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: "I want to know what I did wrong..."
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Moto2
Results
6h ago
2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jorge Martin admits "result would have been the same" without mistake
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio basks in comparisons to Valentino Rossi
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Enea Bastianini: "Ducati lost two riders, me and Jorge Martin, I don't understand"
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
Results
7h ago
Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP