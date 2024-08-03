2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results

Ai Ogura rose to the top of the timesheets as his title rivals faltered, taking pole position ahead of round ten, the Moto2 British Grand Prix, in style - with a new record.

The MT Helmets - MSI rider bucked the trend of the Boscoscuro bike struggling at Silverstone by immediately heading to the top of the times. In amazing form, the Japanese rider was on the limit, sideways around the track as he searched for improvements. His record lap of 2m 02.940s came with ten minutes remaining and remained unmatched.

2024 Moto2 Britain - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 2m 02.940s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.052s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.183s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.209s 5 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.229s 6 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.265s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.266s 8 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.336s 9 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.349s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.438s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA GT Trevisan Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.523s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.581s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.591s 14 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.653s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.699s 16 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.719s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.807s 18 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.985s Q1 19 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 04.316s 20 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 04.327s 21 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 04.342s 22 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) 2m 04.449s 23 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 04.503s 24 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 04.713s 25 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 04.727s 26 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 04.869s 27 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 04.884s 28 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 05.067s 29 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 05.181s 30 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 05.444s 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 08.371s

Aron Canet had arrived in dominant form, topping every practice and dropping the lap record as he went through the sessions. In QP the Fantic Racing rider came up just short, finishing 0.052s behind in a close session - all eighteen riders were within a second of the pole time.

The front row is completed by a first time visitor - rookie Diogo Moreira.

The Italtrans rider had already shown an upturn in form as he gets to grip with the intermediate class, with fourth in Germany. Brining that forward, the Brazilian left it late as the last rider to set a time, but slotted onto the back of the fastest group on track to chase them down and pick up third.

In that group was Celestino Vietti, enjoying his own improvements over recent rounds, but here aiding Moreira in displacing him from the front row as he was pushed back to fourth.

Jake Dixon has been battling a bug in the run up to his home race, but fought hard despite feeling sick and not himself for fifth, unable to improve behind Ogura on his last run for CFMoto Inde Aspar when the Japanese was reluctant to provide a tow, running slowly as he looked secure in first.

Albert Arenas was the best of the riders from Q1 and saw his early banker hold on for sixth for Gresini, while, in opposite fortunes ,the last rider to improve was his teammate Manuel Gonzalez - climbing from tenth to seventh on his last lap as the chequered flag waved.

Bo Bendsneyder was fast early on, his second lap securing eighth on the grid for Preicanos Racing Team, ahead of an ever improving Joe Roberts (American Racing) in ninth for a ‘home’ grand prix of sorts as he currently resides in London and has British parents.

Alonso Lopez recovered to complete the top ten after a slow start for Speed Up on the Boscoscuro.

Fermin Aldeguer had looked to have fixed his issues when he topped Q1, with what was then the third best time of the weekend. Moto2 has moved on and in a close session he could only manage the eleventh best time behind his teammate.

Tony Arbolino had seen his weekend get off to a bright start but also faltered in Q2, taking twelfth for Elf Marc VDS.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia never really troubled the top times as he too found qualifying difficult, down in 16th for MT Helmets - MSI, as his teammate sits on pole.

Zonta van den Goorbergh pulled out a storming lap in P2 to arrive with the second best time, the RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP rider couldn’t match that performance in the second qualifying session and was regularly passed by riders aiming for a tow as he finished 15th.

Q1 - Aldeguer moves on with ease

Fermin Aldeguer won at Silverstone in 2023 and was the victor last time out at the Sachsenring, but has been off form and missed the cut for Q2, finishing practice in 18th, with no sign of a way to make up the time needed.

The Boscoscuro riders had been having a tough time generally after riding high in the first half of the season but the Speed Up rider was the worst performing of the quartet.

Q1 gave him hope as he moved forward with the top time, joined by Arenas, Bendsneyder and Jeremy Alcoba (17th).

Barry Baltus moved up massively with his final lap, but just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid with RW - Idrofoglia Racing.

The session also saw a late fall for Xavier Artigas, though his yellow flags did not impact the result.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Marcel Schrotter (26th) returns as cover for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo as he continues his recovery.

Jorge Navarro (29th) is back in the intermediate class for another wildcard ride with Klint Forward Factory Racing.

