The Friday Moto2 sessions at Portimao saw Senna Agius on top both times on track, setting a new lap record on a dominant first day for the Australian, ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had already set a new record lap in the morning session, before returning to track in the time crucial Practice session to go quicker again, the 1’ 40.558s new best holding strong until the end of the session.

Daniel Holgado, who went onto a podium finish after topping Friday last time out in Qatar, came closest to matching the lap, finishing 0.155s slower in a close and fast session - all of the top 21 were within a second of the new benchmark lap, which was faster than three of the times from the MotoGP session, with the top sixteen Moto2 riders all ahead of the last time in the FP1 session for the premier class.

Aspar team-mate David Alonso saw his early effort hold on for third, with Barry Baltus repeating his FP1 form for fourth for REDS Fantic Racing.

A late lap elevated Alonso Lopez to fifth for Gresini, ahead of Daniel Munoz, who was sixth quickest on day one in the Algarve for Italtrans.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Filip Salac struggled and ran off track in FP1, finishing 18th, but worked hard to stage a comeback in Practice, chipping away at his time to finish seventh.

Alex Escrig was also heading on the right direction, after an off the pace 24th in FP1, the Klint Forward rider, who was on pole and a podium finisher in Qatar, bounced back for eighth, but was shown the black and orange flag, pulling off track in the session with an issue.

Collin Veijer was ninth ahead of the best of the title hopefuls, as Izan Guevara just made it inside the top ten.

The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider had dropped outside the top 14, venturing back on track after a spell in the pits for a pair of calm flying laps to re-instate the Spaniard back inside the Q2 places, to finish as the top Boscoscuro on Friday.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez spent much of the session ahead of his title rival, but the endured a tense wait after taking the chequered flag in 12th, with all the remaining laps that could have deposed the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider fizzling out.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Antonio Rueda was the top rookie in Practice, between the duo in 11th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The remaining Q2 places went to Ivan Ortola in 13th for QJMotor - MSI and Zonta van den Goorbergh, who was as high as second in a competitive session on his way to 14th for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

Tony Arbolino will need a trip through Q1 to move further up the grid, after dropping to 15th for Fantic.

Aron Canet could also not re-work his FP1 form into a progression spot, finishing the second session of the day in 17th for Marc VDS, one place behind team-mate Deniz Oncu as the outfit continues to struggle in 2026.

Matteo Ferrari (28th) returns for the weekend, still in place of the still sidelined Sergio Garcia at Italjet Gresini.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Portuguese Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1' 40.558s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.155s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.183s 4 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.221s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.273s 6 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.322s 7 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.325s 8 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.383s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.393s 10 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.405s 11 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.589s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.602s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.606s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.613s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.710s 16 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.758s 17 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.826s 18 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.944s 19 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.951s 20 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.958s 21 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +0.999s 22 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.006s 23 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.050s 24 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.096s 25 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.309s 26 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.394s 27 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.607s 28 Matteo Ferrari ITA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +2.851s

Official Portimao Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2025) 1’ 41.225s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 41.168s

Old all-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 41.168s

New all-time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Practice) 1’ 40.588s



Free Practice 1

The opening session saw Agius top the timesheets with the first sub 1' 41s lap of Portimao, at the time a new lap record.

There were opposing fates in the Dynavolt garage, with Gonzalez missing much of the session after an early spill at turn eight.

Back out on track for the final five minutes, the title hopeful did not improve in position on his brief return to track, with a late personal best seeing him hold on to 12th.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Title rival Guevara was inside the top three, the best of the Boscoscuro riders behind Agius and second placed Lopez, who had led FP1 before Agius lowered the benchmark for the class.

The early top five was completed by Baltus and a back on form Canet.

Angel Piqueras also fell in the session, with Rueda the best of the rookies in FP1 in 14th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Portuguese Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1' 40.959s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.454s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.520s 4 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.700s 5 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.724s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.726s 7 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.833s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.929s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.966s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +1.167s 11 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.239s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1.259s 13 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.275s 14 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.333s 15 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.391s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.474s 17 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.477s 18 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.541s 19 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.566s 20 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)

+1.649s 21 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.678s 22 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.760s 23 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.810s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.816s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +2.013s 26 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex) +2.350s 27 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.472s 28 Matteo Ferrari ITA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +4.524s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT