2026 Portuguese Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round twenty-one, the Portuguese Grand Prix, where Senna Agius took control with record pace.
The Friday Moto2 sessions at Portimao saw Senna Agius on top both times on track, setting a new lap record on a dominant first day for the Australian, ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had already set a new record lap in the morning session, before returning to track in the time crucial Practice session to go quicker again, the 1’ 40.558s new best holding strong until the end of the session.
Daniel Holgado, who went onto a podium finish after topping Friday last time out in Qatar, came closest to matching the lap, finishing 0.155s slower in a close and fast session - all of the top 21 were within a second of the new benchmark lap, which was faster than three of the times from the MotoGP session, with the top sixteen Moto2 riders all ahead of the last time in the FP1 session for the premier class.
Aspar team-mate David Alonso saw his early effort hold on for third, with Barry Baltus repeating his FP1 form for fourth for REDS Fantic Racing.
A late lap elevated Alonso Lopez to fifth for Gresini, ahead of Daniel Munoz, who was sixth quickest on day one in the Algarve for Italtrans.
Filip Salac struggled and ran off track in FP1, finishing 18th, but worked hard to stage a comeback in Practice, chipping away at his time to finish seventh.
Alex Escrig was also heading on the right direction, after an off the pace 24th in FP1, the Klint Forward rider, who was on pole and a podium finisher in Qatar, bounced back for eighth, but was shown the black and orange flag, pulling off track in the session with an issue.
Collin Veijer was ninth ahead of the best of the title hopefuls, as Izan Guevara just made it inside the top ten.
The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider had dropped outside the top 14, venturing back on track after a spell in the pits for a pair of calm flying laps to re-instate the Spaniard back inside the Q2 places, to finish as the top Boscoscuro on Friday.
Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez spent much of the session ahead of his title rival, but the endured a tense wait after taking the chequered flag in 12th, with all the remaining laps that could have deposed the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider fizzling out.
Jose Antonio Rueda was the top rookie in Practice, between the duo in 11th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
The remaining Q2 places went to Ivan Ortola in 13th for QJMotor - MSI and Zonta van den Goorbergh, who was as high as second in a competitive session on his way to 14th for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.
Tony Arbolino will need a trip through Q1 to move further up the grid, after dropping to 15th for Fantic.
Aron Canet could also not re-work his FP1 form into a progression spot, finishing the second session of the day in 17th for Marc VDS, one place behind team-mate Deniz Oncu as the outfit continues to struggle in 2026.
Matteo Ferrari (28th) returns for the weekend, still in place of the still sidelined Sergio Garcia at Italjet Gresini.
Moto2 Practice times:
2026 Portuguese Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1' 40.558s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.155s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.183s
|4
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.221s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.273s
|6
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.322s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.325s
|8
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.383s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.393s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.405s
|11
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.589s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.602s
|13
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.606s
|14
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.613s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.710s
|16
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.758s
|17
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.826s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.944s
|19
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.951s
|20
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.958s
|21
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+0.999s
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.006s
|23
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.050s
|24
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.096s
|25
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.309s
|26
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.394s
|27
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.607s
|28
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+2.851s
Official Portimao Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Collin Veijer (2025) 1’ 41.225s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 41.168s
Old all-time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 41.168s
New all-time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Practice) 1’ 40.588s
Free Practice 1
The opening session saw Agius top the timesheets with the first sub 1' 41s lap of Portimao, at the time a new lap record.
There were opposing fates in the Dynavolt garage, with Gonzalez missing much of the session after an early spill at turn eight.
Back out on track for the final five minutes, the title hopeful did not improve in position on his brief return to track, with a late personal best seeing him hold on to 12th.
Title rival Guevara was inside the top three, the best of the Boscoscuro riders behind Agius and second placed Lopez, who had led FP1 before Agius lowered the benchmark for the class.
The early top five was completed by Baltus and a back on form Canet.
Angel Piqueras also fell in the session, with Rueda the best of the rookies in FP1 in 14th.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Portuguese Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1' 40.959s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.454s
|3
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.520s
|4
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.700s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.724s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.726s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.833s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.929s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.966s
|10
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+1.167s
|11
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.239s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.259s
|13
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.275s
|14
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.333s
|15
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.391s
|16
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.474s
|17
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.477s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.541s
|19
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.566s
|20
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.649s
|21
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.678s
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.760s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.810s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.816s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.013s
|26
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - MSI (Kalex)
|+2.350s
|27
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.472s
|28
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+4.524s