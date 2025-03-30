2025 Americas Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 class provided the first slice of race action at the Circuit of the Americas with Jose Antonio Rueda vanishing once ahead.

The RedBull KTM Ajo rider, who missed the round last year with appendicitis, got a good start, but it was Maximo Qulies who took the best line and lead out of the first corner, with Alvaro Carpe and Rueda slotting in behind.

It was only lap three when the Spaniard made his move, Rueda looking to have something extra at COTA , quickly pulling out an advantage. When the gap reached over two seconds the #99 was able to keep the distance a constant, leading comfortably over the line by 2,399s, for his second win of the season. Rueda celebrated with a back flip off the track wall in the style of Johann Zarco.



It was Joel Kelso who picked up the chase. Well Positioned from third on the grid to be in the mix in the opening laps the Australian didn’t fade towards the end of the race and was faster over several laps as they ticked down, but couldn’t catch Rueda. Second is a career best result for the Level-Up - MTA rider as he brought home a team 2-3 to complete the podium.

Matteo Bertelle had been on pole at both of the previous rounds, but a double crash in qualifying left him to start tenth. Quickly making up positions, he initially kept pace with Kelso as the duo spilt from the chasing group, before being gapped himself, still securing a first podium visit for the Italian as he completed an all KTM rostrum.

2025 Moto3 COTA - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 31m 23.456s 2 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.399s 3 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +4.200s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +5.345s 5 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (KTM) +5.522s 6 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +7.309s 7 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +21.615s 8 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +22.069s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +22.251s 10 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +22.459s 11 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +22.558s 12 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +24.189s 13 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +24.919s 14 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +25.592s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +26.786s 16 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +26.966s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +32.800s 18 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +57.135s 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +2m 01.645s 20 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 22 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 23 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 24 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 25 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNS

The fiery final lap battle was further back between Quiles and Angel Piqueras.

Piqueras was not only race winner at the last round in Argentina, but also the top remaining Moto3 finisher from last season where he shared the podium with Moto2 riders David Alonso and Daniel Holgado. From eleventh on the grid he was soon in the up the order, culminating in the battle to the line, which saw him hold off Quiles aboard his Frinsa MT Helmets bike for fourth.

Aspar’s Quiles exploded onto the world championship scene, converting a front row start in his very first Moto3 appearance into fifth on his debut at a track where he has no previous experience, looking for more through the final corners the teenager had forced Piqueras off track in a bid to gain one final place, with Piqueras refusing to cede, rubbing bikes through the final corners.

Another impressive rookie, Alvaro Carpe, kept his stong start to the season going with a solid sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, almost fifteen seconds ahead of seventh placed Dennis Foggia as he had a much improved weekend at the front of the chasing group on the second CFMoto Valresa Aspar.

Foggia took the chequered flag just ahead of replacement rider, Adrian Cruces who continued to fill in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power, earning an impressive eighth.

Taiyo Furusato found himself down in 17 after bike issues were a blight on his Saturday and worked hard in the race to finish ninth for Honda Team Asia.



Cormac Buchanan converted a best weekend across the sessions into a best Moto3 result in tenth for Denssi Racing - BOE.

Guido Pini was passed by the New Zealand rider on the last lap, pushing the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rookie back to eleventh.

There was instant drama for Adrian Fernandez, after qualifying ninth, the Leopard team could not get him out on the sighting lap before pit lane closed. That left the Spaniard set to start the warm-up lap from pit lane and the race from the back of the grid. Out late from the pit Fernandez reached the safety car and caught up to start last, running wide on lap one saw him try to pass too many bikes at once, out wide at turn twelve and dropping to 21st. There was more bad news for Fernandez - he was awarded a jump start - a double long lap penalty offence. Eleventh by lap four his first trip saw him back to 20th. Working hard Fernandez was back to an incredible twelfth at the end of the race.

He remaining points went to David Almansa, who recovered from not setting a time in Q2 after a fall for 13th behind his teammate, 14th placed Jacob Roulstone on his return from injury for Red Bull KTM Tech3 and Nicola Carraro in 15th for Rivacold Snipers.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Riccardo Rossi was the first to exit on lap two. David Munoz had started from pole, a turnaround from his pit lane start in Argentina. Dropping back the Dynavolt rider had worked back to second and was pushing to stop Rueda vanishing when he fell at turn one on lap four.

Luca Lunetta was seventh and falling off the lead group when he suffered a highside on lap five.

Stefano Nepa was sat up early in the race, dropping the Italian from ninth to 22nd, back in the points by lap seven he ended lapneight with a fall. Scott Ogden retired to the pits at the same time, feeling the effects of his hard QP fall.

Lap ten saw Valentin Perrone highside right in front of Ryusei Yamanaka, collecting the unfortunate Japanese rider. Yamanaka had already just missed out on a Q2 place, then just missed out again in Q1, leaving the Japanese rider down in 19th at the start, the duo fighting for eleventh at the time. Yamanaka rejoined to be classed 19th and last.



Tatchakorn Buasri was declared unfit to continue the weekend after sustaining knee trauma in his Q1 fall.

Jacob Roulstone made his return from serious injury for Red Bull KTM Tech3 at COTA

Jakob Rosenthaler (18th) was back in on the grid ,now replacing the Marcos Uriarte as he recovers from the injury he picked up in Termas, having previously been Quiles replacement over the opening rounds.



Championship Standings

Rueda arrived in the USA as the championship leader and increased his lead with another 25 points to leave with a total of 66. Piqueras moves into second on 42, 24 points behind his fellow countryman. Adrian Fernandez and Bertelle both have 40 points to their name after three rounds.

