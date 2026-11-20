2026 Portuguese Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round twenty-one, the Portuguese Grand Prix, where David Almansa dominated the opening day at Portimao.
Moto3 saw David Almansa find record one lap pace at Portimao to lead the riders moving directly to Q2 in qualifying, ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider picked up where he left off in FP1 on the KTM, immediately heading to the top of the timing screens running solo, going on to improve over and over, whether being followed or chasing down the bikes on track ahead.
The session wasn’t without incident - the Spaniard fell at turn five in the last ten minutes, a strange crash for the corner, which saw him forced forward hard, with the number detached from his bike in the gravel.
Almansa finished the session in good spirits back in the team garage, with his new record of 1’ 45.879s unmatched.
In contrast, Maximo Quiles left the pits for his final run wagging his fingers at the riders exiting directly behind, as he looked to lose those wishing to follow for a tow.
The Aspar rider chipped away at the lap laid down by Almansa, reducing almost a seconds gap over the field at one point to just 0.048s in second.
There was a rush of late laps leading to plenty of shuffling in the remaining Q2 qualifying places.
Joel Kelso made his move up the order early, to finish third and the top Honda in Practice for GRYD Racing.
Joel Esteban left it late to make an impact, jumping up to fourth for Level UP- MTA heading into the final three minutes, half a second from Almansa’s best, moving past Alvaro Carpe, who was fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Valentin Perrone was a much improved sixth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, making a huge leap in position after finishing FP1 down in 24th, with Guido Pini also heading in the right direction in seventh for Leopard Racing.
Rico Salmela was again the top rookie after also being highest placed in the morning session, eighth on the second Tech3 entry.
After a strong start, David Munoz slipped back to ninth on the second Dynavolt bike, with Adrian Fernandez finding a late personal best to climb back into the top ten on the second Leopard bike.
Right behind on times, rookie Brian Uriarte was 11th quickest for the Ajo team, with the remaining Q2 slots going to Marco Morelli in 12th for Aspar, Hakim Danish in 13th for MT Helmets and fellow rookie Veda Pratama in 14th for Honda Team Asia.
After having gone back inside the top 14 just moments earlier both CIP Green Power riders were shuffled back out with Adrian Cruces just missing out in 15th, as Scott Ogden slipped back to 17th, behind Ryusei Yamanaka.
Cormac Buchanan was back after his long injury absence, placing 22nd for CODE Motorsports.
Casey O’Gorman was the only other faller in Practice, with a late off from his SIC58 Squadra Corse bike at turn three leaving him in 23rd.
Red Bull Rookies champion Benat Fernandez, was in with the team he is due to join next year, Level UP - MTA, in for the absent Matteo Bertelle. The Spanish riders first Moto3 laps saw him finish 26th.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 Portuguese Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1' 45.879s
|2
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.048s
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.394s
|4
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.555s
|5
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.644s
|6
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.713s
|7
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.726s
|8
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.730s
|9
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.767s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.836s
|11
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.874s
|12
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.936s
|13
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.132s
|14
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.185s
|15
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.198s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.272s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.309s
|18
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.525s
|19
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|+1.533s
|20
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.662s
|21
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.775s
|22
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.802s
|23
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.846s
|24
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.892s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.065s
|26
|Benat Fernandez
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.466s
Official Portimao Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Angel Piqueras (2025) 1’ 46.881s
Best Pole: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1’ 46.379s
All-time lap record: Jose Antonio Rueda (2024) 1’ 46.379s
New all-time lap record: David Almansa (Practice, 2026) 1’ 45.879s
Free Practice 1
The first session of the day also saw Almansa dominate, lowering his own lap time while finding clear track, finishing a huge 0.701s ahead of the rest of the class.
Late improvements took champion Quiles to second, ahead of Munoz in third. The early top five was completed by Carpe and the top Honda in FP1, Kelso.
The pace set by Almansa meant that sixth placed Esteban was over a second from the top lap, while Salmela was the best placed of the rookies in eighth.
There were no falls in the first practice session.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 Portuguese Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1' 46.615s
|2
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.701s
|3
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.889s
|4
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.926s
|5
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.931s
|6
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.064s
|7
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.220s
|8
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.244s
|9
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.297s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.392s
|11
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.463s
|12
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.507s
|13
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.534s
|14
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.645s
|15
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|+1.718s
|16
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.899s
|17
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.934s
|18
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.938s
|19
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.075s
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.242s
|21
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.256s
|22
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.318s
|23
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.833s
|24
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.851s
|25
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+3.135s
|26
|Benat Fernandez
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+3.162s