2026 Qatar Moto3 - Race Results

Results from race twenty of the 2026 Moto3 season, the Qatar Grand Prix, where David Almansa dominated for his fourth win of the season.

David Almansa on his way to Moto3 victory in Qatar.
David Almansa on his way to Moto3 victory in Qatar.
© Gold and Goose

The Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix saw David Almansa pull into a lead from lights out, maintaining his gap for victory, at a breezy Lusail.

Sepang race winner Quiles started from pole as the sun set at the Qatar track. Next door on the grid was his main season rival David Almansa, who immediately pulled ahead for an instant gap on a soft from tyre, aiming to break the gap.

Quiles dropped back into the lead pack, beaten up over the opening corners, before rallying to chase down Almansa, with Adrian Fernandez, also with a soft front, and Alvaro Carpe making up the long-term chasing group.

The 2026 champion got the gap back down to half a second, running on the green and surviving some warning wobbles from his Aspar to keep pace, but the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider responded, three seconds clear at the start of the final lap, easing down to celebrate over the line by 2.516s.

Carpe was dropped leaving the podium battle to be fought out by Fernandez and Quiles. The Leopard rider made his move with three laps to go to to finish second as the top Honda, with Quiles looking incredibly disappointed with third as his chance to equal David Alonso Moto3 win record of 14 victories in a season ended.

The battle for fourth was fierce. Three seconds further back Joel Kelso had long been the rider giving chase before Veda Pratama passed him to take charge, with Carpe falling back into the group, and a late push from Hakim Danish seeing him in with a chance of fourth.

The MT Helmets rider was forced wide and off track by Carpe, ensuring it became a three way fight for position again.

Pratama, who had a six place penalty for a yellow flag infringement earlier in the weekend, pushing the Indonesian rider back to a 14th place start, had a strong final lap, making up ten places overall, 

His aggresive last lap performance took him to fourth for Honda Team Asia - the top rookie - building on his podium finish in Malaysia.

That left Carpe fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, Joel Kelso sixth for GRYD Racing after saving a warning wobble and Danish seventh for MT Helmets.

David Munoz had a race of ups and downs on the second Dynavolt entry. The Spaniard got fast start to be in the lead group, where he put a move up the inside of Brian Uriarte on lap two, the contact causing the Ajo rookie to end up in the gravel.

Munoz was served with a long lap penalty by Race Direction, served immediately to drop him from third to eleventh.

Plugging away with some solid overtakes, lap seven saw Munoz put an identical move on Eddie O’Shea, with the same result. This time given a double long lap penalty, Munoz found himself in 14th with his sanction completed.

Again working forward, Munoz was 12th at the start of the last lap, but with all the riders close on track, a final dash took him to eighth at the chequered flag.

Ryusei Yamanaka was a close ninth on the second MT Helmets bike, with Scott Ogden completing the top ten for CIP Green Power.

Guido Pini made a late surge into the points places to take 11th for Leopard. Rico Salmela was a lonely fifth in the opening laps before falling back into the group on his way to twelfth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Zen Mitani built on a first points finish in Malaysia with 13th for Honda Team Asia, with the remaining points going to a recovering Uriarte, who remounted in 25th to fight back to 14th, and Marco Morelli in 15th for Aspar.

Official Qatar Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Tatsuki Suzuki (2024) 2’ 03.135s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s
All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Kgopostso Mononyane completed his debut Moto3 weekend, with CODE Motorsports to replace Cormac Buchanan, finishing 22nd.

Adrian Cruces had a long lap penalty to serve. From 24th on the grid the CIP Green Power rider completed a weekend to forget with a crash. Joel Esteban was next off on lap five, with O'Shea and Uriarte the only other fallers.

Matteo Bertelle withdrew after a heavy crash at the start of the Qatar weekend.

Championship Standings

A third place finish for champion Quiles saw him move to 392 points, with race winner Almansa on 253. Carpe moves back to third overall on 216 passing top rookie Urarte, who now has a total of 207. Fernandez completes the overall top five on 177, with Uriarte’s nearest rookie rival Pratama in sixth overall, with 144 points.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 Race Results:

 

2026 Qatar Moto3 - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)38' 09.479s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.516s
3Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+2.585s
4Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+5.653s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+5.700s
6Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+5.954s
7Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+7.315s
8David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+11.428s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+11.465s
10Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+11.465s
11Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+11.575s
12Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+11.982s
13Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+12.391s
14Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+14.318s
15Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+15.151s
16Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+20.176s
17Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +20.297s
18Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+21.473s
19Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +33.793s
20Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+34.131s
21Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+36.595s
22Kgopotso MononyaneRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1' 01.373s
23Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)DNF
24Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)DNF
25Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
26Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)DNS

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race
Qatar

Related Articles

Moto3 Results
2025 Qatar Moto3 - Race Results
Angel Piqueras , Qatar, Lusail, Moto3, 13 April, 2025
Moto3 Results
2025 Qatar Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Ryusei Yamanaka, Moto3, qualifying, Qatar, Lusail, 12 April, 2025
Moto3 Results
2025 Qatar Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Friday, Practice, Qatar, 2025, 11th April, Moto3
Moto3 News
Moto3: Mick Doohan ‘in shock’ as Masia escapes penalty in title clash
Jaume Masia, Ayumu Sasaki, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP 19 November
Moto3 Race Report
Qatar Moto3: Masia takes title with race win
Jaume Masia, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 19 November
Moto3 Results
Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Ayumu Sasaki, Jaume Masia, Moto3 race, Qatar MotoGP, 19 November

Latest News

Moto2 News
KTM junior reveals "worst thing" about horror Sepang Moto3 crash 12 months on
29/10/26
Jose Antonio Rueda, 2026 Moto2 Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP winner’s brother has huge Moto3 penalty overturned in shock FIM ruling
16/10/26
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026
MotoGP News
CFMoto unveils ambitious roadmap to join MotoGP grid with new racing HQ in Italy
14/10/26
CFMoto V4 SR-RR
MotoGP News
Ex-Moto3 rider returns to racing a year on from life-threatening crash
13/10/26
Noah Dettwiler's terrifying Sepang crash in 2025
Moto3 News
Tech3 announces American rider for 2027 Moto3 team
01/10/26
Tech3 announces 2027 Moto3 line-up.

More News

MotoGP News
Future Ducati MotoGP rider tests Chinese brand's new Superbike
28/09/26
Dani Holgado, Austria Moto2 2026.
Moto3 News
Finnish teenager gets “dream” KTM Ajo Moto3 chance
24/09/26
Rico Salmela.
MotoGP News
MotoGP adds 20,000RPM limit to regulations, pit lane practice starts banned
23/09/26
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
MotoGP News
Veteran team boss warns Moto2, Moto3 "becoming increasingly invisible"
07/09/26
Paolo Simoncelli.
MotoGP News
Why is Moto3 moving to a one-make class in 2028?
25/06/26
Moto3, 2026.