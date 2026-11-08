2026 Qatar Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix saw David Almansa pull into a lead from lights out, maintaining his gap for victory, at a breezy Lusail.

Sepang race winner Quiles started from pole as the sun set at the Qatar track. Next door on the grid was his main season rival David Almansa, who immediately pulled ahead for an instant gap on a soft from tyre, aiming to break the gap.

Quiles dropped back into the lead pack, beaten up over the opening corners, before rallying to chase down Almansa, with Adrian Fernandez, also with a soft front, and Alvaro Carpe making up the long-term chasing group.

The 2026 champion got the gap back down to half a second, running on the green and surviving some warning wobbles from his Aspar to keep pace, but the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider responded, three seconds clear at the start of the final lap, easing down to celebrate over the line by 2.516s.

Carpe was dropped leaving the podium battle to be fought out by Fernandez and Quiles. The Leopard rider made his move with three laps to go to to finish second as the top Honda, with Quiles looking incredibly disappointed with third as his chance to equal David Alonso Moto3 win record of 14 victories in a season ended.

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The battle for fourth was fierce. Three seconds further back Joel Kelso had long been the rider giving chase before Veda Pratama passed him to take charge, with Carpe falling back into the group, and a late push from Hakim Danish seeing him in with a chance of fourth.

The MT Helmets rider was forced wide and off track by Carpe, ensuring it became a three way fight for position again.

Pratama, who had a six place penalty for a yellow flag infringement earlier in the weekend, pushing the Indonesian rider back to a 14th place start, had a strong final lap, making up ten places overall,

His aggresive last lap performance took him to fourth for Honda Team Asia - the top rookie - building on his podium finish in Malaysia.

That left Carpe fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, Joel Kelso sixth for GRYD Racing after saving a warning wobble and Danish seventh for MT Helmets.

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David Munoz had a race of ups and downs on the second Dynavolt entry. The Spaniard got fast start to be in the lead group, where he put a move up the inside of Brian Uriarte on lap two, the contact causing the Ajo rookie to end up in the gravel.

Munoz was served with a long lap penalty by Race Direction, served immediately to drop him from third to eleventh.

Plugging away with some solid overtakes, lap seven saw Munoz put an identical move on Eddie O’Shea, with the same result. This time given a double long lap penalty, Munoz found himself in 14th with his sanction completed.

Again working forward, Munoz was 12th at the start of the last lap, but with all the riders close on track, a final dash took him to eighth at the chequered flag.

Ryusei Yamanaka was a close ninth on the second MT Helmets bike, with Scott Ogden completing the top ten for CIP Green Power.

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Guido Pini made a late surge into the points places to take 11th for Leopard. Rico Salmela was a lonely fifth in the opening laps before falling back into the group on his way to twelfth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Zen Mitani built on a first points finish in Malaysia with 13th for Honda Team Asia, with the remaining points going to a recovering Uriarte, who remounted in 25th to fight back to 14th, and Marco Morelli in 15th for Aspar.

Official Qatar Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Tatsuki Suzuki (2024) 2’ 03.135s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s

All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Kgopostso Mononyane completed his debut Moto3 weekend, with CODE Motorsports to replace Cormac Buchanan, finishing 22nd.

Adrian Cruces had a long lap penalty to serve. From 24th on the grid the CIP Green Power rider completed a weekend to forget with a crash. Joel Esteban was next off on lap five, with O'Shea and Uriarte the only other fallers.

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Matteo Bertelle withdrew after a heavy crash at the start of the Qatar weekend.

Championship Standings

A third place finish for champion Quiles saw him move to 392 points, with race winner Almansa on 253. Carpe moves back to third overall on 216 passing top rookie Urarte, who now has a total of 207. Fernandez completes the overall top five on 177, with Uriarte’s nearest rookie rival Pratama in sixth overall, with 144 points.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 Race Results:

2026 Qatar Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 38' 09.479s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.516s 3 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +2.585s 4 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +5.653s 5 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +5.700s 6 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +5.954s 7 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +7.315s 8 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +11.428s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +11.465s 10 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +11.465s 11 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +11.575s 12 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +11.982s 13 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +12.391s 14 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +14.318s 15 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +15.151s 16 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +20.176s 17 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +20.297s 18 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +21.473s 19 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +33.793s 20 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +34.131s 21 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +36.595s 22 Kgopotso Mononyane RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1' 01.373s 23 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) DNF 24 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) DNF 25 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 26 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) DNS

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