2026 Qatar Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round twenty, the Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles claimed back-to-back pole positions.

Maximo Quiles outsmarted his rivals in Qatar to claim pole position in Moto3
Maximo Quiles outsmarted his rivals in Qatar to claim pole position in Moto3
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix saw 2026 champion Maximo Quiles pick up back-to-back pole positions for the first time, his fourth time topping qualifying this season, at a hot and sticky Lusail.

Quiles led every session he rode in ahead of qualifying, but it was not plain sailing for the Aspar rider, with heavy crashes in Friday and earlier in the day in FP2.

The number 28 was once again leading after just one run, despite it being his first visit to Qatar. A fake-out leaving the pits saw the majority of riders leap and leave after waiting for a follow.

Quiles did not cross the line in time for a final time attack, but did not need one, circulating off the pack with David Almansa and Alvaro Carpe, as his 2’ 02.288s lap held firm.

Almansa was sat second after his first run for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, which he also held, finishing the session 0.155s slower.

Brian Uriarte did improve on his return to track. 21st overnight, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was the best of the bunch moving up from Q1, taking third from his team-mate Carpe, but almost half a second slower than Quiles.

Carpe was fourth, also coming up from Q1, with David Munoz reclaiming fifth on the second Dynavolt bike on his final flying lap.

Adrian Fernandez moved up to sixth thanks to a scrappy final run, the top Honda behind five KTM bikes for Leopard Racing.

Hakim Danish chose to go solo, which saw him briefly up to fourth for MT Helmets, before being shuffled back to seventh.

Honda Team Asia’s Veda Pratama qualified eighth, but everyone behind will move up the grid, with a 6 place grid penalty to be applied for a yellow flag infringement on Friday.

Scott Ogden was ninth but a second off the pace for CIP Green Power, with rookie Rico Salmela completing the top ten in Q2 for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

2025 Qatar polesitter, Ryusei Yamanaka placed 13th on the second MT Helmets bike.

Marco Morelli was last in the session after being sat up on his final lap for Aspar.


Official Qatar Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Tatsuki Suzuki (2024) 2’ 03.135s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s
All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s

Q1 - Ajo bikes through as Guido Pini misses out.

The first session saw Guido Pini lead for much of the session. Returning out of the pits with the rest of the group and not sitting after questioning if he had gone quick enough to stay in his garage and save tyre, the Leopard rider was only fifth fastest in the group after tangling with Adrian Cruces, just missing out on a Q2 appearance, instead due to line up in 19th on the grid.

Already inside the top four, Uriarte set red sectors as the sun went down and the floodlights came on at Qatar to top the session, with team-mate Carpe also ensuring safe passage for both Ajo bikes.

Zen Mitani (17th in Q2), fresh from a first points finish in Malaysia, responded to being in danger as Carpe was sat fifth before the final flying laps, to place second for Honda Team Asia, with the final Q2 spot going to Casey O’Gorman (15th in Q2) for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Cruses, who already has a long lap penalty for the race went on to finish the session 10th for CIP Green Power.

South African rider Kgopotso Mononyane (11th/25th on the grid) makes his championship debut replacing Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Qatar Moto3 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)2' 02.288s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.155s
3Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.495s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.616s
5David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.680s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.708s
7Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.880s
8Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.950s
9Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.130s
10Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.336s
11Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.356s
12Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.437s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.473s
14Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+1.649s
15Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.876s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.901s
17Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.865s
18Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+2.933s
Q1
19Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)2' 03.503s
20Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2' 03.747s
21Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2' 04.272s
22Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)2' 04.446s
23Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)2' 04.564s
24Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)2' 04.576s
25Kgopotso MononyaneRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)2'05.754s
26Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)DNS

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race
Qatar

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